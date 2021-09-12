Free Your Mind: Panel Discussion and Open Forum

Zachary Elliott Special to Valley News Some experts estimate that you will have between 12,000 and 60,000 thoughts per day. If that’s true, it means we think about a lot of stuff. I wonder how many of those thoughts are negative? It might surprise you to know that the Bible has a lot to say about what we think. Within it are key verses about our thoughts that are vitally important. In fact, it encourages us to have positive, godly, and victorious thinking. Here are five key verses about your thoughts and what they teach us: 1. Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO