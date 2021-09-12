Free Your Mind: Panel Discussion and Open Forum
This unique opportunity provides attendees direct access to the curators, organizing partners, and key participants in the making of the exhibition Free Your Mind: Art and Incarceration in Michigan. Join co-curators Janie Paul and Steven L. Bridges, along with Kimiko Uyeda and Guillermo Delgado for short presentations to be followed by a discussion unpacking key themes and issues presented in the exhibition. Attendees will be invited to engage panelists directly, asking questions and sharing their responses to the subjects at hand and works on view. The panel will be followed by time in the gallery with the curators and other panelists for tours and further conversation. Registration for this free event is required. Register here.broadmuseum.msu.edu
