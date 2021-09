It's all about bugs, bees and outdoor movies. BugFest: Plan Bee! (N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, 11 West Jones Street, Raleigh) - BugFest is back with two in-person events on Saturday at Prairie Ridge Ecostation. This year's festival celebrates the bee. There will be a pollination celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and then a Moth Party from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO