Quincy, WA

INVITATION TO BID W61F LATERAL...

Wenatchee World
 7 days ago

Bidders are invited to submit sealed bids required for construction of concrete lining within the W61F Lateral. The principle work to be performed are earthwork, geomembrane installation and construction of about 1.21 miles of concrete lining in the existing W61F Lateral with a bottom width of seven (7) feet. Bidders will comply with any applicable laws of the State of Washington pertaining to the performance of public works contracts, including compliance with laws pertaining to prevailing wages on public works contracts.

classifieds.wenatcheeworld.com

