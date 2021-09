Vince McMahon knows what he wants and he doesn’t have time to told no. Jonathan Coachman told The Chairman no and he paid or it in the end. During the AdFreeShows podcast, Jonathan Coachman revealed a story from years ago that still bothers him. His child was on the way and he didn’t want to go to Afghanistan. He told them that he wasn’t going, but WWE thought he was joking. Then the company was forced to come up with someone else to go.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO