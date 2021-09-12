Loyola soccer finally breaks through
Struggling for goals and results, the Dons score four at Spalding and collect their first win. On a gorgeous September morning, eerily similar to one 20 years ago to the day, the Archbishop Spalding and Loyola Blakefield soccer teams, whose players were not yet even born on 9/11, took a moment to pay their respects to the tragedy that befell America that day, prior to their MIAA A Conference soccer match on Saturday morning in Severna Park.varsitysportsnetwork.com
