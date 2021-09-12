CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Severna Park, MD

Loyola soccer finally breaks through

By Joe DiBlasi
varsitysportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStruggling for goals and results, the Dons score four at Spalding and collect their first win. On a gorgeous September morning, eerily similar to one 20 years ago to the day, the Archbishop Spalding and Loyola Blakefield soccer teams, whose players were not yet even born on 9/11, took a moment to pay their respects to the tragedy that befell America that day, prior to their MIAA A Conference soccer match on Saturday morning in Severna Park.

varsitysportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Severna Park, MD
City
Luke, MD
Severna Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Crawford
Person
Ryan
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy