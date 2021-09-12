Attend meetings on a longer pot shop head start, tree laws, a new race justice committee and more. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. Considering that the pandemic cost more or less a year of the two-year head start given by the council to economic empowerment applicants seeking to open shops selling recreational marijuana, it’s not shocking to see a one-year extension in the works. In addition to moving the expiration date to Sept. 23, 2022, the proposal adds to the priority permitting list weed delivery service and courier businesses plus social equity applicants (including women who own their businesses), while keeping nonminority, nonlocal and big-business applicants waiting. There’s also a proposal to create a Racial Justice and Equity Commission that would “examine all aspects of government, society, economy and environment in light of historic, systemic and ongoing racial injustice and inequity in our city,” including possible slavery reparations and restitution that could be funded in part by cannabis sales.