The City of Sidney Water Department’s Fall hydrant flushing schedule will begin on Monday, September 13, 2021. Flushing of the City’s fire hydrants will be completed between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:30 pm. The program will continue for three weeks. Inclement weather may cause delays. Residents in the immediate flushing area may experience a short temporary drop in pressure and could notice some discoloration in the water. It is advisable not to do laundry in this area during the flushing period. If you experience severe problems as a result of the hydrant flushing, contact the Water Treatment Plant at 937-498-8127. For a list of flushing activities by date, please visit the Water Distribution page.