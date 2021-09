The Atlanta Braves cracked three more home runs on their way to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Max Fried needed just five pitches to get through a scoreless first inning and then included striking out Jazz Chisholm on three pitches. That is notable given that it snapped a five game stretch where Atlanta had given up at least one run in the first inning.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO