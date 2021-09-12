CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VICTOR JOECKS: The myth of Cortez Masto the moderate

By Victor Joecks
Cover picture for the articleIf Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has a moderate bone in her body, now would be an opportune time to demonstrate it. Cortez Masto is up for re-election next year. It’s likely going to be a very competitive race. Nevada is a lean-blue state, but 2022 looks good for Republicans. The party opposite the incumbent president usually does well. President Joe Biden seems to be going out of his way to help Republican chances. His numerous failures — from Afghanistan to inflation to the border — look likely to send a number of Democrats to the unemployment line.

