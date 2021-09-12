CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NY Mets lose to Yankees in heartbreaking fashion on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — After a long back-and-forth game, a frustrated Trevor May acknowledged the circumstances surrounding Saturday night's Subway Series game at Citi Field. It was the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Fans witnessed a touching pregame ceremony. On this day every year, emotions swirl for everyone. Oh, and two crosstown rivals, both fighting for postseason spots in their respective leagues, were playing in front of a national audience.

www.app.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
risingapple.com

NY Mets News: A growing hole in left field that needs an answer

Who is the most legendary left fielder in baseball history? It’s kind of a trick question. It might be the one position on the field we don’t really think of linking to a particular player. Center field has an abundance of all-time greats as does right field. While the New York Mets have had their share of talented left fielders, those days appear to have passed us by.
MLB
New York Post

Michael Conforto could be playing final games in Mets uniform

The next 16 games will decide the Mets’ fate, whether they squeeze into the postseason or miss it for the fifth consecutive year, but it’s Michael Conforto who has more at stake than anyone. Depending on how the remainder of the season goes, Conforto could be just three weeks away...
MLB
KMOV

Cardinals cruise into wild card position with wild 11-inning win over Mets

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — As summer winds down and the sights of the baseball world are trained toward October, decidedly inexplicable events—but nevertheless, special ones—seem to happen for the St. Louis Cardinals with an increased frequency. There for a while, it was like an annual St Louis tradition. As the...
SPORTS
NWI.com

Stroman expected to start as Mets host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (74-69, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (72-73, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -158, Cardinals +138; over/under is...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Francisco Lindor
FanSided

Brett Gardner wins the war with Mets by hitting Lindor and Baez with thumbs down (Video)

A benches-clearing tiff between the Yankees and Mets had Brett Gardner flashing the “thumbs down” at Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez. The Yankees and Mets produced a social media dream on Sunday night with the benches-clearing over yapping between Giancarlo Stanton and Francisco Lindor. Of all the memorable moments, Brett...
MLB
ESPN

MLB expands list of who can wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15

All Puerto Rican players in Major League Baseball once again will be allowed to wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15, and this time it will be in front of fans. MLB has extended the honor to all uniformed personnel of Puerto Rican descent this year for the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day. In addition, all 2021 Roberto Clemente Award nominees, as well as the six active players who are Roberto Clemente Award recipients, can also wear the No. 21, sources told ESPN.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Mets’ Playoff Chances Take Hit With Frustrating 11-Inning Loss To Cardinals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals climbed all the way back into playoff position Tuesday night with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets. New York scored twice in the bottom of the...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Fall 7-6 to Cardinals In Extras

It’s not a dagger, but the blade heading for the Mets’ playoff chances inched closer Tuesday as they fell 7-6 to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings. With every team ahead of them in the NL East and Wild Card races losing, the Mets had a chance to pick up a game on everyone–including St. Louis–by beating the Cardinals. The Redbirds had other plans.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Yankees#Braves#Pillar#The Bronx Bombers
metsmerizedonline.com

Jeff McNeil’s Struggles Against Fastballs Continue

It feels like we’ve been waiting for New York Mets infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil to get hot and bring his season-long offensive statistics up to career norms. While there’s still time left to finish strong, it’s likely too late to erase the struggles he’s experienced for most of 2021. One of...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Hoping To Return This Week

Although he won't be back when he is eligible to come off the injured list on Wednesday, Brandon Nimmo (hamstring strain) is hopeful that he can return later this week. The Mets have an off-day on Thursday, before finishing out their home stand with a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets Reaching Playoffs Would Erase All Javy Baez Drama

The New York Mets have had a ridiculous 2021 season. Their campaign has featured very high highs, very low lows, a fair share of controversy, and an admirable amount of fight. The team looked dead in the water a month ago, but today, the Mets are firmly in the mix for a playoff bid.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Fashion
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Resumes mound work

DeGrom (elbow) threw 10 pitches off a mound Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It was a light session for the veteran right-hander as he continues his return from a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, but a return to mound work is still a significant step forward in his recovery. DeGrom is attempting to make a return before the end of the regular season, but time is running out with less than three weeks to go in the campaign.
MLB
New York Post

Mets receive another promising Jacob deGrom sign

Jacob deGrom took another small step toward potentially pitching again this year as the clock ticks down on the Mets’ season. The ace threw a 10-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, according to MLB.com. It marked his first time throwing off a mound since the Mets shut him down in late July because of elbow inflammation.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Pete Alonso Named Mets’ 2021 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee

Major League Baseball officially announced the 2021 Roberto Clemente nominee’s on Tuesday morning, and the representative for the New York Mets is unsurprisingly first baseman Pete Alonso. The Roberto Clemente award is MLB’s prestigious philanthropic honor. The award is presented annually to the player who best represents the game through...
MLB
Midland Daily News

Cards hold off Mets 7-6 in 11 to move into playoff position

NEW YORK (AP) — After more than 4 1/2 hours of back-and-forth baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals finally control their playoff fate again. Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging Cardinals climbed all the way back into postseason position Tuesday night with a 7-6 victory over the New York Mets.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy