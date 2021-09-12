Rick and Morty Can Finally Leave Evil Morty Behind

Rick and Morty has fans questioning the duo's fate following the Season 5 finale after Adult Swim released a curious new promo ahead of its big ending. While this current season of the series has been fairly light in huge canonical reveals over the course of its run thus far (at least until the eighth episode gave us a look into Rick and Birdperson's past), there has been one major through line that fans have been able to pick up on. Rick and Morty themselves are drifting apart, and in fact, have not had many adventures together this season in particular.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO