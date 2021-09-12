CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rick and Morty Can Finally Leave Evil Morty Behind

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the way the fifth season came to an end, Rick and Morty can finally leave Evil Morty behind! One of the more burning questions fans have had about the series overall was Evil Morty and his bigger purpose for the series. Although the Adult Swim animated series often jokes about its lackadaisical approach to its serialized storytelling, and even outwardly poked fun at the idea of Evil Morty making a return to the series in the fourth season, the fifth season changed this all forever with not only the villain's return, but a major shake up for the series' status quo as a whole.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Writers Break Down the Challenges of Bringing Evil Morty Back

Rick and Morty's writers and producers broke down the challenges of bringing Evil Morty back to the series for the Season 5 finale! The finale of the fifth season brought with it some major changes to the series that will have long ramifications for the sixth season and beyond, and to do so, the series brought back one of the most requested returns from fans in the past few years. Evil Morty finally returned to the series after last showing up during the events of the third season, and with it finally enacted his master plan.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Rick & Morty in live action? Christopher Lloyd is Rick in this hilarious promo video

Rick & Morty is an animated series, but in these times, any product is susceptible to experimenting with other formats. At the moment, there is no live action series announced, although Adult Swim has offered a small appetizer of what it might look like if it were to come true. Through the official Twitter channel, they have published a very short clip just 14 seconds long. Enough time to see on screen Christopher Lloyd (Emmett Brown in Back to the Future), who plays Rick Sánchez with a very similar appearance to doc. The role of Morty Smith goes to Jaeden Martell.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

When does the sixth season of Rick and Morty premiere?

Rick and Morty ended its fifth season this Monday on the streaming service HBO Max with the premieres of episodes 9 and 10, which arrived at the same time, in an unprecedented closing of delivery. As usual, fans experienced exciting moments and unique revelations, which we have already explained to you. The good news is that there will be much more and the question now is: When does the sixth installment arrive?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Comedy Series#Adult Swim
thecinemaholic.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Ending, Explained

After a rollercoaster of a season that took the titular duo on many adventures, ‘Rick and Morty‘ season 5 comes to a close with a two-part blockbuster of a finale. The finale examines the relationship between the super-genius grandfather and his kind-hearted grandson and ushers it into a new direction that will have major consequences moving forward.
TV SERIES
centralrecorder.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 finale Where To Stream internationally?

The legendary science fiction series ‘Rick and Morty’ finale of season 5 is tonight. But how can viewers around the globe watch the C-132 send-off today?. The animated series, a cult-classic animation series, has completed its fifth season. ‘Rick and Morty’s final epic episode is nearing. While the series has...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Shares Opening For Season 5's One-Hour Finale

Rick and Morty has shared the first few minutes of its one-hour finale for Season 5 of the series! Following the debut of the eighth episode of the season last month, the series will finally be returning fort the final two episodes of the fifth season later this weekend. These will premiere as part of a special one-hour block for the series on Sunday, and will consist of the final two episodes of the season, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack." Naturally, it's a huge occasion for Adult Swim as they have already been celebrating in some huge ways.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Readies For Season 5 Finale With Ominous Anime Makeover

Rick and Morty is getting ready for its big Season 5 finale with an ominous anime makeover shared through a new promo from Adult Swim! The fan favorite animated series is finally going to end its hiatus this coming Sunday, and with it will end its fifth season with a special one-hour double feature for its final two episodes. As for what fans could expect, things have been very unclear as each episode of the season thus far has managed to flip expectations in all kinds of strange new ways. This makes the wait for this finale all the tougher.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
thecinemaholic.com

Rick and Morty Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Rick and Morty’ is a two-time Emmy Award-winning adult animated series that revolves around the eccentric scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his grandson, Morty Smith. As they embark on adventures across space and time, we get to see various shades of their relationship with each other. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the science-fiction show originated as a short animated film parodying ‘Back to the Future.’
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Producer Promises Fans Will Be "Rewarded" By Season 5 Finale

Rick and Morty's executive producer promises fans will be "rewarded" by Season 5's big finale! Following an extended hiatus after the premiere of the eighth episode, Rick and Morty will soon be returning to Adult Swim for the final two episodes of the fifth season. The fifth season overall has been divisive in some areas, but the eighth episode teased that we'll be seeing more canonical shifts introduced to the franchise compared to the more episodic adventures of the past episodes in the season. The executive producer and showrunner behind the season is well aware of this as well.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Has Fans Guessing Their Season 5 Finale Fate After Curious New Promo

Rick and Morty has fans questioning the duo's fate following the Season 5 finale after Adult Swim released a curious new promo ahead of its big ending. While this current season of the series has been fairly light in huge canonical reveals over the course of its run thus far (at least until the eighth episode gave us a look into Rick and Birdperson's past), there has been one major through line that fans have been able to pick up on. Rick and Morty themselves are drifting apart, and in fact, have not had many adventures together this season in particular.
TV SERIES
kq2.com

'Rick and Morty' season 5 finale brings back a fan favorite

The "Rick and Morty" season 5 finale aired on Sunday night with not just one episode but two: "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack." A fan-favorite character who hadn't been seen in a few seasons, Evil Morty came back during the finale -- and viewers were here for it. "I...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Finally Reveals Rick's Tragic Backstory

Rick and Morty finally explained Rick Sanchez's full, and tragic back story at last with the final episode of Season 5! As promised by the executive producer and showrunner for the series, Scott Marder, the final episodes of the fifth season had finally delivered on the major canonical and character shifts that fans had been hoping to see throughout the rest of the season. This was especially true for the final episode of the season that came with some major status quo shifts as the titular duo learned more about one another.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Debuts New Season 5 Finale Footage With Emotional Music Video

Rick And Morty turned a lot of heads earlier when it revealed a new promotional commercial that brought in Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd as the titular Rick Sanchez, and hot on the heels of the short, Adult Swim has released a new music video that gives Adult Swim fans a much more in-depth look into the world of the finale of Season Five. With the current season seeing the Smith Family dealing with decoys, Mr. Nimbus, and renegade turkeys looking to take over the world, these latest adventures are definitely some of the wildest that have appeared in the Cartoon Network series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Has Changed its Multiverse Forever

Rick and Morty has changed the rules of its multiverse forever with the final episodes of the fifth season! Season 5 had been primarily focused on telling episodic adventures for the most part, but that all changed with the final three episodes of the season. These came with major reveals not only for the characters, but game-changing shifts that introduced some wild implications for the future of the series as well. The biggest leading into the next season of the series and beyond is undoubtedly the widening of the multiverses surrounding the titular duo.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy