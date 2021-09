They all do a lot of posturing in September. I wouldn't read a whole lot into it. They start dumping the losers, and loading up on the winners regardless of where they are, because it's the year end breakdown of their holdings that people see in the next prospectus, and they don't want people to see that they were into dogs, they want people to think they were in the high flyers all year long.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO