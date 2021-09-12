CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Anchorage School District expects to resume suspended school bus routes by mid-October

By Samantha Davenport, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 12—After the Anchorage School District suspended some of its bus routes last month, the district is expecting to resume its normal schedule by mid-October. "Just based on the numbers of applicants who are currently in training to receive a commercial driver's license ... by mid-October, (we) believe we'll have enough drivers that we can suspend this program," district Chief Operating Officer Tom Roth said in a joint meeting with the Anchorage Assembly on Friday.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Routes#Special Education#Traffic#The Anchorage Assembly#Covid#Reliant Transportation
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy