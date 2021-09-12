Letter to the editor: Toledo census numbers not surprising

The city of Toledo administration seems befuddled by the recently completed federal census of the population of Toledo.

The last three counts have all indicated that the population of the city of Toledo has been declining. Other indicators are North Town Mall — gone; Southwick mall — gone; Woodville mall— gone; and the many vacancies in strip malls.

Subdivisions are rapidly expanding in western Lucas County and Oregon, northern Wood County, and western Ottawa County. Other examples include the Snow Bird flight to the South and West, machine tool companies that have gone out of business, as have most of the businesses on Summit Street from downtown to Point Place.

Then there’s the alleged corruption in city government and state of Ohio. The city has obtained a windfall of money from the federal and state governments. The administration will probably pay everyone to fly kites in the city parks.

Mismanagement continues, and our leaders don’t seem to care.

GARY BUCK

Old West End

Submit a letter to the editor

Shield whistleblowers

Preserving employees’ rights to hold authority accountable is integral to my work as a union leader.

As president of CWA Local 4319, I am committed to ensuring the workers and the other public-sector employees I represent are protected when they identify wrongdoing or corruption and want to alert leaders about this without retaliation.

That’s how I know it’s essential for U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) to support legislation now circulating in Congress aimed at strengthening whistleblower protections at the federal level.

Whistleblowers of all types are subject to scrutiny and unjust retaliation; but within government bodies, they are entitled to specific protections, ensuring they are empowered to come forward to expose wrongdoing.

But severe gaps exist in this whistleblower-protection legislation, so too many potential whistleblowers who could report corruption, waste, and fraud are being deterred by very well-founded fears of such retaliation.

As Congress gets ready to approve the greatest investment in our nation’s infrastructure in our lifetimes, our lawmakers must make sure that money isn’t siphoned off by cronyism and corruption. This means truly protecting — and thereby empowering — federal employees to come forward when they witness or know about potential wrongdoing.

But accountability for our large federal spending packages is best established at the top, meaning the federal government must work diligently to enact stronger whistleblower protections.

The bipartisan Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act of 2021, or H.R. 2988, can help them do just that. I strongly encourage Ms. Kaptur and Ohio’s congressional delegation to back this legislation by joining as co-sponsors.

ERIKA WHITE

South Toledo

Messy exit ended error

First, President George W. Bush formulated and began an open-ended war called “The War on Terror,” in Afghanistan, later spreading to Iraq.

This war cost thousands of precious American lives and limbs, more than 2 trillion dollars, 20 years of conflict, and American international standing. The war was disastrous.

Second, President Barack Obama waffled and bumbled his way deeper into Afghanistan and other misguided conflicts, proving that education, intellect, and charisma mean little in war planning.

Third, President Donald Trump negotiated a reckless, humiliating defeat to the Afghan Taliban, removing most of our combat troops before his electoral loss in 2020. That drawdown effectively guaranteed a chaotic withdrawal and evacuation by weakening our battlefield positions. Mr. Trump’s concessions to the Taliban were so inept that they made Mr. Obama’s Iran-nuclear deal look positively brilliant.

Fourth, President Biden mishandled our withdrawal from Afghanistan after receiving shortsighted advice and a badly weakened battlefield scenario. But at least he committed to extricating us from the decades-long blunder. Mr. Biden may pay a steep political price for disentangling us, but his decision is best for America’s long-term interests.

We are finally out of a combat dilemma that had no endgame. That is unless some right-wing hawks feel the need to stretch their macho-wings again, usually while bravely bunkered in a Fox News studio.

Thank you, President Biden. The withdrawal wasn’t pretty — in truth, it was an awful mess. So now, let’s turn our attention to urgent Chinese and Russian military, cybersecurity, and economic aggression.

And to every future president: Please, only get involved in military actions with clear-cut, achievable goals of vital national interest.

LARRY ROSENBERG

West Toledo

Senator Brown must help fight climate change

For years now, climate scientists have watched and measured and reported the march of climate change and its destructive forces. Thanks to these scientists, we have been given the priceless gift of time — to change the trajectory.

The increased number of natural disasters, the soaring costs associated with putting things back together again, on top of so many lives lost or left in shambles, are the red flags that we can no longer ignore. Acting today to drastically reduce carbon emissions is a necessary step to protect the planet from more irreversible losses.

The fairest and simplest way to achieve this is to enlist the Americans by placing a fee on fossil fuels, giving the fees collected to the American public monthly, and implementing a border adjustment to protect American manufacturers.

A proposal such as this will boost our economy, not to mention improve our health.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, you have been a champion to Ohioans for many years. Please do not ignore this call to action. We are relying on you to vote “yes” for a price on carbon. Go big, Senator Brown.

KAREN SOUBEYRAND

Holland

The writer is a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Holland.

Remove statues of traitors

For some reason people are upset about removing statues honoring traitors.

People who tried to forcibly overthrow the government of the United States should not be given remembrances honoring their deeds.

I just can’t figure out why it has taken this long to decide to remove these honors to those who would do the United States harm.

Why not build a memorial to Benedict Arnold for the assistance he gave the British during the American Revolutionary War?

And why don’t we dedicate a radio station honoring Tokyo Rose, or raise some memorial to Julius and Ethel Rosenberg for their role in giving nuclear secrets to Russia?

They were all Americans and all traitors just like the rebel leaders of the 1860s. Don’t just move the memorials, destroy them.

That is not rewriting history. It is refusing to honor our enemies.

KARL PETERSEN

West Toledo