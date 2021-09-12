Follow me for some free backside buckshot!
On Webster Street in Lewiston, heading inbound near the Alfred Plourde Parkway, are three arrows painted onto the roadway, pointing straight ahead. They’re there to . . . I don’t know, let drivers know which way is straight, I guess. But the third of these arrows went down rather crooked, so that it’s not so much pointing to Webster Street anymore, it’s pointing off into the nearby woods. As a dual sport rider, I’m awfully tempted to just follow that arrow into the woods and get in some off-roading. I’ll end up in somebody’s backyard, likely, but I can legitimately fall back on the notion that the city told me to do it. Might be worth the rounds of rock salt in the buttockal region.www.sunjournal.com
