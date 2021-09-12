Kevin Costner Pushing Himself To The Limit On Set Of 'Yellowstone': Hardworking Actor Is 'Running Himself Ragged', Says Source
Cowboying up! Now that Kevin Costner is back at work on his smash hit series, Yellowstone, the famously perfectionist star is pushing himself to the limit — and then some. “Kevin is one of the hardest working guys in Hollywood, and he’s been crazy busy trying to catch up after the long delays due to lockdown,” an insider tells OK!. While filming for the western’s fourth season has already wrapped, Costner, 66, who pulls double duty as both star and executive producer, “is still exhausting himself," the source explains.okmagazine.com
