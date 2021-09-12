CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner Pushing Himself To The Limit On Set Of 'Yellowstone': Hardworking Actor Is 'Running Himself Ragged', Says Source

Cover picture for the articleCowboying up! Now that Kevin Costner is back at work on his smash hit series, Yellowstone, the famously perfectionist star is pushing himself to the limit — and then some. “Kevin is one of the hardest working guys in Hollywood, and he’s been crazy busy trying to catch up after the long delays due to lockdown,” an insider tells OK!. While filming for the western’s fourth season has already wrapped, Costner, 66, who pulls double duty as both star and executive producer, “is still exhausting himself," the source explains.

Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals What She Sees for Beth Dutton Ahead of Season 4

Yellowstone left the character of Beth Dutton up in the air in a shocking cliffhanger at the end of Season 3, and it's unclear if she's alive or dead as the show prepares to launch its upcoming Season 4. In a new interview with Men's Health, actor Kelly Reilly —who portrays Dutton — opens up about what might be ahead for her spitfire character, but stops short of saying whether she's coming back.
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Leaves Kevin Costner Bloodied and Bruised

Yellowstone is back and bloodier than ever in the Season 4 trailer, which debuted today with plenty of action and high stakes drama to keep us on the edge of our seats. Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton, the patriarch of the infamous Dutton family and overseer of the ranch. Things aren’t looking so great for John this time around, as he’s beaten and bloodied by the end of the trailer — but we’re holding out hope that this just means the Paramount Network drama is better than ever.
CinemaBlend

Kevin Costner Is Stoking Yellowstone Fans' Fears About John Dutton

When Yellowstone debuted in 2018, it gave western fans something new to enjoy, and its popularity has likely had people searching out the best way to stream the series so that they wouldn't miss any of the action, family drama or double crossing deals that go down on the show. The wait for Season 4 has felt exceedingly long after a host of cliffhangers rounded off the Season 3 finale, but now that he trailer for the new set of episodes has arrived, series star Kevin Costner is stoking Yellowstone fans' fears about Season 4.
Corbin Times Tribune

Kevin Costner & Modern West to perform at Corbin Arena

CORBIN—Award-winning actor Kevin Costner and his band, Modern West, will be bringing their Tales from Yellowstone 2021 Tour to Corbin next month. On Tuesday, the Corbin Arena announced that Kevin Costner & Modern West will be performing at the Corbin Arena on Saturday, October 30. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Drops Behind Scenes Look at ‘Dramatic Masterpieces’ With Kevin Costner

He might be the youngest star on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” but Brecken Merrill knows his way around a set quite well. The “Yellowstone” star is fond of interacting with the show’s fan base through the use of social media. He often shares scenes from the set of the popular show, showcasing fans’ favorite characters. Merrill also likes to share the occasional behind-the-scenes photo with his fans and social media followers. He did exactly that earlier today (Sunday), sharing a few pics and a video from a third season “Yellowstone” sequence.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Does New ‘Every Body Pays’ Teaser Hint at a Fatal End for Walker?

Who’s hat is that floating down a Montana creek in Yellowstone‘s latest “Every. Body. Pays.” teaser for Season 4? Could it be Walker?. Let’s be real here, Walker’s a weasel. While the actor behind him, Ryan Bingham, is an Oscar-winning musical genius, Outsider, and all-around great guy – he does not play one on Yellowstone. Or, if he does, then I clearly missed the context clues there.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Producing Series About Historic Apollo 11 Moon Landing

John Dutton actor Kevin Costner has been flexing his production muscle as of late. Over the winter, he revealed that he would be producing a series called “National Parks.” The show appeared to be in the same vein as “NCIS,” but follows the exploits of National Park Service agents as they protect federal lands. Now, the “Yellowstone” star is blasting off with an executive producer role on a show called “One Giant Leap.” It will focus on the personalities and lesser-known aspects of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Collider

Barry Levinson to Direct 'Apollo 11' Limited Series From Kevin Costner and '24's Stephen Kronish

Kevin Costner is set to produce an Apollo 11 limited series with Academy Award-winning Rain Man director Barry Levinson attached to direct the show, according to Deadline. The series will be helmed by Stephen Kronish, who will showrun in addition to writing and producing. Kronish is best known for his work on Fox's 24, where he served as a producer and writer. Mike Medavoy is also set to produce.
Macomb Daily

Kevin Costner, Paul Anka coming to Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

Andiamo Celebrity Showroom this week announced a couple of big-time shows coming to the Warren venue next month. Two-time Academy Award winning actor, filmmaker and baseball fan Kevin Costner and his band will appear Monday, Nov. 1. Following Costner will be singer/songwriter Paul Anka performing the songs of the late Frank Sinatra on Thursday, Nov. 4.
