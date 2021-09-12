Cat’s lame leg needs vet visit

I own a 17-year-old cat who has been lame on her left front foot for three months now. My veterinarian does housecalls like you do and she has suggested that my cat be evaluated with x-rays to determine more accurately what the cause might be for the lameness. There is clearly no fracture, and my cat seems otherwise to be quite content. I am hesitant to transport the cat to a local hospital for several reasons, the primary of which is that she gets extremely stressed out whenever she is transported probably because she knows that it typically means she is going to a veterinarian. My vet has given me both gabapentin and buprenorphine to manage my cat’s pain, but nothing seems to work that well. What might be going on? Are there any other medications that I can give my cat for the pain?