Va. boat captain pleads guilty to Capitol riot involvement

By Associated Press
wcyb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty to taking part in the riot earlier this year at the U.S. Capitol. Jacob Hiles pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Washington to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

