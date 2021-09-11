Saturday, Sept. 11: Cougars 44, Vikings 24

Big second quarter separates WSU from PSU in the game at Pullman as Viks drop second game to FBS foe to start season.

Big picture: Portland State (0-2) did some good things, but couldn't repeat the 2016 upset in Pullman. Of the 92 points the Vikings have allowed, 52 came in two of the eight quarters played. WSU (1-1) bounced back from an opening-week home loss to Utah State.

Notable numbers: Portland State quarterback Davis Alexander threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, completing 28 of 50 throws with one interception. Alexander was also the Vikings' top rusher (62 yards, 13 carries). Beau Kelly had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown and Nick Bennett six receptions for 65 yards and a TD. … WSU starting QB de Laura was an efficient 21 of 29 for 303 yards and three scores. … The Cougars scored on six of seven trips into the red zone (five TDs); the Viks scored on two of four red-zone trips. … Freshman linebacker Parker McKenna (Beaverton) led PSU with 10 tackles (six solo).

Reaction: For the second week in a row, one rough quarter was too much for the Viks to overcome. This time it was WSU's second quarter, when the Cougars scored 24 points on quick TD drives of 46 yards (three plays, 1:05), 80 yards (seven plays, 2:11) and 73 yards (six plays, 1:59), plus a field goal set up by an interception. WSU led 30-10 at halftime.

Coach Bruce Barnum said: "Washington State was a fast football team that played well and they were almost penalty-free. They played zone and that prevented us from running the ball well. Good for them and their front seven. It's hard to call a game and move a ball consistently when you can't run against the zone.

"I like how my team played, the tenacity and never giving up, but to beat a team like Washington State we have to play not perfect, but damn near perfect."

Up next: Western Oregon at Portland State (Hillsboro Stadium) 2:05 p.m. (Streaming ESPN+).