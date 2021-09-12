NEVADA VIEWS: Sen. Rosen: Stand up for the filibuster, stand up for Nevadans

Senate conservatives will filibuster any attempt to raise the debt ceiling that they can, closing off one of Democrats’ pathways to avoiding a U.S. default later this fall. While the GOP has vowed it won't give Democrats the affirmative votes they need to raise the borrowing limit, the party could theoretically decline to filibuster a debt bill, allowing Democrats to increase the nation's credit cap with a simple majority vote in the Senate. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in an interview that he won’t allow that to happen, echoing his party's growing insistence that default be avoided along party lines using the budget reconciliation process — a tactic Democratic leaders have thus far eschewed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO