CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

LETTER: Management of public lands is needed 24/7

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Review-Journal’s Sept. 3 editorial argues that we need better management of wildfire. The key word is management. In the past, we had stewards such as lumbermen, ranchers and sheep herders to help maintain our state and federal lands. These stewards were chased out by the science of ecology. Ecologists referenced past history of clear cutting and overgrazing and a lack of regulation. They screamed loud enough for the majority of U.S. citizens to listen. Hoping to preserve nature’s wild and pristine natural beauty, we’ve unintentionally ended up neglecting our lands to the point of catastrophic wildfires.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Kenai to discuss land management plan

The goals of the plan include providing an inventory of city-owned lands and identifying properties required for a public purpose.
Omak Chronicle

Agencies mark National Public Lands Day

PORTLAND, Ore. – The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are marking National Public Lands Day on Sept. 25. The Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon. Fees also will be waived Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. The fee waiver includes many...
Smoky Mountain News

Celebrate Public Lands Day

National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 25, and there are several local opportunities to get involved. Since 1994, National Public Lands Day has been held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, bringing out thousands of volunteers...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: We need leadership

Parents in Anchorage have had it. We were born here, educated here and outside, and returned to a state that used to be a land of opportunity. Our parents and grandparents built this place to make it so. We took seriously the promise that if we worked hard, this would be a wonderful place to raise our families. We paid our student loans and run businesses, have our kids in public schools, volunteer, pay our taxes, improve our homes, buy local and work to stay healthy and active.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Lands#Federal Lands#Ranchers#The Review Journal#Interior Bruce Babbitt
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Rural changes must be reflected

I lived more than 70 years in rural Nebraska, and it has been painful to watch the depopulation and demise of rural communities. Rural communities were once supported by an economic base that does not exist anymore, and current efforts by some groups to try to preserve rural representation in legislative redistricting violate the one person-one vote tenet of a healthy democracy.
AGRICULTURE
tribuneledgernews.com

Bureau of Land Management extends public scoping period on proposed wind energy project

SHOSHONE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a commercial-scale wind energy facility that is proposed to be constructed on BLM-managed public land in southern Idaho, approximately 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Magic Valley Energy LLC, an affiliate of LS Power, is seeking authorization to construct the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project on 73,000 acres of public land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. The project has the potential to generate 1,000 megawatts of wind energy.
KXLY

Commissioner of public lands set to announce reopening of DNR lands Wednesday

SEATTLE– Washington’s commissioner of public lands plans to share some good news for outdoor lovers on Wednesday. Commissioner Hilary Franz’s office sent out a message Monday saying she would announce the reopening of Department of Natural Resources lands east of the Cascades to public access. The change will be effective this Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
Nogales International

‘Weed Whackers’ sought on National Public Lands Day

Community members are invited to join the Tumacácori Weed Whackers on Saturday, Sept. 25, to remove invasive weeds from Tumacácori National Historical Park. The weed removal is being held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, an annual event in which more than 150,000 volunteers nationwide participate in activities aimed at restoring and caring for public lands.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Islands Sounder

State lands honor Public Lands Day with a Discover Pass free day

Submitted by Washington State Parks. In recognition of National and Washington Public Lands Day, Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will offer free entrance to state lands on Saturday, Sept. 25. On this day, visitors to Washington state lands will not need a Discover Pass to park. Discover Pass free days apply to all visitor parking on DNR and WDFW lands and in day-use areas at Washington state parks.
Itemlive.com

Letter: We need development

To the editor: There has been much discussion among Lynn mayoral candidates regarding the development issue and they all want the same thing. Some have mentioned corporations, saying they feel The post Letter: We need development appeared first on Itemlive.
theintell.com

Letters to the Editor for Sept. 7

I would like to ask why no Democrats appear to be challenging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' senseless stand against public schools requiring face masks when the “delta” strain of the coronavirus is sweeping across his state, leaving people dead. He insists it is about personal freedom and the right to...
kidnewsradio.com

Bureau of Land Management horse auction

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A horse and burro auction was hosted in the Inland East Arena at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Friday. Several different Idaho counties came together to provide all of these wild 4-H wild horse yearlings to the highest bidder. The only variety for these horses were...
ANIMALS
INFORUM

Letter: The need for conservation funding is now

North Dakota has a proud tradition of engaging with our natural resources. Agricultural producers cover nearly 90% of North Dakota’s total land area, coming in at more than 39 million acres. We lead the nation in honey production, as well as crops like spring wheat, flaxseed and canola. We have more wildlife refuges than any other state, offering opportunities for viewing and birding for North Dakota residents and tourists alike. And families across the state share a passion for hunting and fishing that have brought North Dakotans together for generations.
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Shame on Waste Management

The monopoly that is WM (Waste Management) should be ashamed of how they are treating the paying community of Plumas County and beyond. What do you mean you cannot pick up my trash due to safety reasons? UPS, FED EX, HUNT Propane and more have no problem getting the job done, yet WM has no timeline for when services will resume? Is that the answer a publicly traded company with over 21 million customers should give? Give me a damn break… I want my trash picked up and so does everyone in this battered county.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Keep the military away from more of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge

It was just last year when we got the good news that Congress had rejected — for the time being, anyway — the military’s plans to take over the eastern part of Nevada’s Desert National Wildlife Refuge. Remember, the Air Force decades ago took over the whole western part and closed it to the public. But when military officials revealed their plans to take even more to the east, including some of the best bighorn sheep habitat in the country, Congress last year said “enough.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

U.S. Interior Dept. plans listening sessions to restore Native American land

(Reuters) – The Interior Department on Tuesday said it has scheduled listening sessions to gather recommendations from Native American tribes that will guide federal efforts to protect and restore tribal homelands. The tribal consultation meetings are to take place virtually on four dates in October spanning different time zones. Tribal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
gearjunkie.com

‘Project Landlocked’ Highlights Inaccessible, Closed-In Public Lands

Not all public lands are easy to get to. Hunter Jason Matzinger pairs up with onX Hunt to bring light to this often-unheard story in a new documentary. Nearly 16.5 million acres of inaccessible public land exist in 22 states. Through a program developed by onX Hunt and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, millions more will be documented.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy