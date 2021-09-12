LETTER: Management of public lands is needed 24/7

The monopoly that is WM (Waste Management) should be ashamed of how they are treating the paying community of Plumas County and beyond. What do you mean you cannot pick up my trash due to safety reasons? UPS, FED EX, HUNT Propane and more have no problem getting the job done, yet WM has no timeline for when services will resume? Is that the answer a publicly traded company with over 21 million customers should give? Give me a damn break… I want my trash picked up and so does everyone in this battered county.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO