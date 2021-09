The climate crisis is not going to pause. Consider what has happened with climate in the United States just this summer. In 24 hours, Hurricane Ida went from barely qualifying as a hurricane to a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds of 150 mph. This “rapid intensification” of Ida was fueled by the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and is one of many results of global warming. After making landfall in Louisiana, Ida traveled more than 1,000 miles before causing unprecedented flooding in New York and New Jersey. The record for rainfall in an hour had just been set 11 days previously by Tropical Storm Henri.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO