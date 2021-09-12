Media sounds off on Michigan's primetime win over Washington
Corum's 67-yard touchdown run gave Michigan a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter. He added another seven-yard score in the third quarter and a four-yard touchdown plunge just for fun late in the fourth quarter. After Washington notched a field goal to get on the board and trim Michigan's lead to 14, Haskins got rolling. He broke multiple tackles on the way to a six-yard score to cap off a 6-minute, 58-second scoring drive. Michigan didn't need to throw the football because thunder and lightning decimated a good Washington defense. The Michigan offensive line routinely got to the second level and opened running lanes.247sports.com
