Chris Bosh did not finish his career the way he wanted. He fully intended to play until his late 30s. His body did not allow that. Bosh was forced to retire in 2017 because of recurring blood clots. He tried valiantly to come back but was advised to retire. While draft peers LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have been chasing championships, Bosh has had to find solace outside of basketball.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO