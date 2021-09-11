The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 12

The Boys Season 3 is on its way, as the series and its stars have officially announced that the third season has wrapped production. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the show follows a group of vigilantes as they attempt to expose the corruption of superheroes and the powerful corporation that controls them. The series’ Twitter account posted an official wrap video for the new season, featuring several cast members announcing the end of production, including Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Cameron Crovetti, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Antony Starr, Colbie Minifie, and Erin Moriarty. Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021 While the lighthearted video was filled with funny reactions, including Jensen Ackles stating “I’m gonna continue being drunk,” the video ended.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO