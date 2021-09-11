CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 12

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the Vcr… however it is you roll.

Observer

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Sept 10 – 16

So many things to stream, so little time to scroll through them all. Thus is the plight of the viewer in the year 2021. But wait! This article is here to help you navigate your way through the endless labyrinth that is a streaming library. Whether you want to watch a sexy devil detective, a terrifying new horror movie, or a docuseries on the multi-level-marketing scheme that scammed countless women on Facebook, we’ve made a comprehensive list of what to look out for on your streaming journeys this week.
TVLine

KGUN 9 Tucson News

What's leaving Netflix in October

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New What If…? Promo Teases Killmonger’s Return

Disney Plus’ new Marvel series, What If…?, is taking audiences through a set of stories by asking one of the most enlightening and sometimes heartbreaking questions there is to ask — what if?. The episodes so far have seen everything from T’Challa becoming a Star-Lord to Nick Fury struggling to...
TVLine

imdb.com

Dollface Season 2: Is It Still Happening?

"Dollface" debuted on Hulu in late 2019. With Kat Dennings ("2 Broke Girls") in the lead role, it was met with solid reviews and was quickly renewed by the streaming service. And yet, here we are, nearly two years later, and no second season has been released. What gives? Dennings fans need something to watch with "WandaVision" in the rearview mirror.
imdb.com

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Wraps Production – See the Cast’s Reactions

The Boys Season 3 is on its way, as the series and its stars have officially announced that the third season has wrapped production. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the show follows a group of vigilantes as they attempt to expose the corruption of superheroes and the powerful corporation that controls them. The series’ Twitter account posted an official wrap video for the new season, featuring several cast members announcing the end of production, including Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Cameron Crovetti, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Antony Starr, Colbie Minifie, and Erin Moriarty. Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021 While the lighthearted video was filled with funny reactions, including Jensen Ackles stating “I’m gonna continue being drunk,” the video ended.
wegotthiscovered.com

New What If…? Posters Tease This Week’s Marvel Zombies Episode

So far, Marvel’s What If…? has been fairly beholden to events we’ve already seen happen in the movies, albeit with a few major creative flourishes. We’ve witnessed new spins on Captain America: The First Avenger, Guardians of the Galaxy, the entirety of Phase One via Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk and Thor, while last week’s installment picked up where Doctor Strange left off and gave the Sorcerer Supreme’s story a tragic epilogue.
wegotthiscovered.com

New What If…? Poster Teases Killmonger’s Arrival This Week

One of the most talked-about shows on Disney Plus in the realm of Marvel fans (and beyond it) is the animated series What If…?. Each episode takes Marvel fans, both dedicated and new, on a series of adventures like nothing we’ve seen before. Captain America as a zombie? Check. T’Challa as Star-Lord? Check…and as a moving moment, Chadwick Boseman’s last performance as the character. Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter? You bet!
imdb.com

SXSW Hit Women Is Losers Will Stream On HBO Max In October

Writer-director Lissette Feliciano is having a good year. Following an SXSW premiere, her feature debut "Women Is Losers" got a pick-up from HBO Max. The streaming service snagged North American rights to the film, a '60s-era drama starring Lorenza Izzo ("The Green Inferno"), Chrissie Fit (the upcoming "I Know What You Did Last Summer" series), Bryan Craig ("General Hospital"), and star Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"). The film drops on HBO Max only on October 18, 2021.
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
ComicBook

Two Major Stars Exit Law & Order: SVU

In a bit of shocking news, the upcoming 23rd season of NBC's primetime staple Law & Order: SVU will be missing two major characters, who are both exiting the series. According to Deadline, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be leaving the series, and sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23's premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It's unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don't have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are.
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.” Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin...
