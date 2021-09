As the end of furlough rolls closer, ABTA is keeping the pressure on the government to push the “right framework” in place to help kickstart recovery for the travel industry and to provide financial support to those who need it most. A review of the international travel requirements is set to go ahead by the 1st October which has encouraged ABTA’s push of pressure to ensure those within the industry are financially supported for this review and prepared for the verdict.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO