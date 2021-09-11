CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
928 Shady Lane

bhhschicago.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdorable 2 bedroom ranch with eat-in kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has full bath & walk in closet. Boasts 2 full bathrooms, a nice fenced yard and extremely convenient location - minutes from I-88, shopping and restaurants. Good credit rating (630+) will be considered along with stable work history. $50 additional a month for pet rent.

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1435 E 53rd Street #3W

Heart of Hyde Park and stunning church views. Sunny corner home with modern upgrades. Hardwood floors throughout. three spacious bedrooms with closets. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Large modern kitchen with dishwasher opens up to a back porch. Common laundry room in the building.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2439 W Fargo Avenue #3

Available now! Spacious Gut-Rehabbed West Ridge 3BD/1 BA | Hardwood Floors Lead Throughout Entire Home Complete w/ Separate Living Room and Dining Room | Newly Remodeled Kitchen Feature Ample Counter Space, New Cabinets and Appliances! Large Bedrooms, Enclosed Den Complete w/ Closet and Can Easily Convert to 3rd Bedroom. Sunny From All Sides and W/D In-Unit Complete the Package! 1 month Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due at signing. No Pets | Walkscore 85 | Transitscore 58 | Bikescore 72 | Apply at creditapp2[dot]com.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1273 Old Mill Lane #1273

Beautiful, Large 3 BR & 3 baths WYNNFIELD Model end unit with 2car garage. Generous sized kitchen overlooking the foyer, Ceramic Tile Baths, Mater Bath has Soaking Tub, Separate Shower. Spacious Liv. RM with Vaulted Ceilings, COMBINED Din. Rm., EAT IN KITCHEN, Large Deck. Den Could Be Used As 4th bedroom. Great Location. Landlord will be replacing the carpet before the new tenants move in. Income must be 3 times the rent and credit score must be at least 650. Available for sale (MLS # 11129578)
MLS
bhhschicago.com

672 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and great natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Separate dining room besides the massive living room. Small deck off the back bedroom, that's private to this unit. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

23 Pickford Road

This Ranch home has it ALL! So many NEW items you have to see for yourself!!! 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms PLUS Full Basement Bathroom. NEW Wood Laminate Flooring in Living Room, Kitchen, and Hallway NEW Stove and NEW Refrigerator Updated bathroom. Want a Hot Tub in the future? The Slab and roughed in electrical has already been done for you. Roof and Sump Pump recently replaced. Updated windows have been added to the home to make cleaning a breeze. Walk into the living room with floor to ceiling fireplace. HUGE eat-in Kitchen. Master Bedroom with loads of closet space and Jack & Jill bathroom. Fully Fenced private backyard Attached Garage PLUS heated 2 car detached garage in rear of the property. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! Applicants Requirements; Gross monthly household income must be at least 3x monthly rent amount with a maximum 50% Debt-to-income ratio allowed. Minimum 625 credit score, no exceptions. Co-Signers' income needs to be 4 times the monthly rent to qualify. The application fee is non-refundable $50 per adult, all tenants/adults over 18+ must apply.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

652 W Oakdale Avenue #2N

Sunny 1 Bedroom in lively Lakeview East with Dishwasher, Heat Included! Hardwood floors throughout, separate kitchen, mini blinds, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet. Beautifully landscaped courtyard building, on-site laundry, storage, bike storage, cable ready, and intercom entry. Landlord will provide AC units for $200 with installation/removal. Close to Marianos, Trader Joes, Lake, and tons of bars & restaurants. $65 Application Fee PP. $300 Move-In Fee PP. $150 Cat Fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1014 Ferdinand Avenue #1

There's No Place Like Home! Cozy and comfortable, freshly painted, 3 bedroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin laundry in basement. Home situated on a residential block with nice backyard and 2 car garage. Walkable to schools, public transportation, and park district pool, fitness center and tennis courts. 1 dog welcome with additional pet deposit. No Smoking!
TENNIS
bhhschicago.com

1237 N Noble Street #2R

BRAND NEW LUXURY LOFT ! Very open lay out - extra large unit 5 min from Division Blue line!!! Brand new everything: modern European kitchen with dishwasher, washer and dryer, new appliances, hardwood floors, central air heat - new ceramic floor tiles in bath, vanity and luxury light fixtures - bathroom has linen closet - sorry no dogs - cats ok - tenant pays gas and electric.Big eat in kitchen can have any size dining table open to living room with great city views - or can be used dinning area for spacious office table -windows with south exposure - tons of light .Very easy free and permit street parking.Bedroom extra large - so can have 2 dressers if needed.Building has large shared and gated outdoor area for tenants to use.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12807 Cherrywood Lane

Charming Colonial with loads of character in a tucked-away community of Chapel Forge at Belair! Spacious 4 bedroom ,2.5 bath, features a large eat-in kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Many new updates include roof, flooring, windows, garage door & opener, ordered new slider to be installed soon! Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet storage. Half bath on the main level has been updated. Expansive front lawn and amazing backyard oasis that includes a stunning above-ground pool with adjacent decking for entertaining, ( pool includes new winter &solar cover, and new sand filter!) A new greenhouse for growing herbs and vegetables. Rear patio w/retractable awning..along with large storage shed.... come and check out this great home! (additional photos coming soon!)
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

17 Holiday Drive

LAKE HOLIDAY WATERFRONT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY!! Somonauk side on flatter lot near the dam w/ it's own private, sand beach! The living room's tongue and groove pine walls, wood beams, fireplace, and wall to wall windows add character and offer expansive lake views and opens to the large freshly stained deck! Kitchen has been recently updated with all stainless steel appliances and an island with extra sink. Master Suite features re-finished master bath with dual vanity and walk-in tile shower. 2 additional bedrooms plus full bath finish the first floor. Walkout basement provides more entertaining space in the large rec room with 2nd fireplace and newer carpeting, plus 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. *Pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit. $50 application fee per person covers credit and background check. $200 Lake Holiday rental application fee.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1339 Park Garden Lane

Welcome to 1339 Park Garden Lane! You will be charmed from the moment you enter this lovely, end-unit townhouse! As you enter, you are greeted by a grand, two-story living room. It showcases the drama of the home and welcomes in tons of natural light! It also features a double sided fireplace to create a cozy, welcoming experience. The main level also features the home's primary bedroom suite with a large bathroom and expansive walk-in closet. The kitchen includes a breakfast area, stainless appliances and access to the large back deck. The deck allows you to take full advantage of the outdoor space that Reston is known for! The upper level of the home includes two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large loft area overlooking the living room. Nothing boring about this design! The fully finished basement includes a large family room, half bath and laundry area. It also provides access to the two-car garage. Add to that a new roof! From top to bottom, this house has everything you're looking for and still allows opportunities to make this your own! This one is not to be missed!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

930 CASE Street #930

Premium End- unit with large lot facing North. This beautiful 3 bedroom with a loft, 2 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in. You'll walk into this open concept home with natural lighting, hardwood floors and a two-story family room. This home has been freshly painted in gray and new carpet has been installed on the stairs leading to the loft and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with Master bath. There is 2ndfloor laundry room for your convenience. Full unfinished basement. A two-car garage. 203 School District- Naperville North High School. Close to train and Expressway. Credit scores must be at least 680 (no exceptions), monthly income needs to be at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1405 McDaniels Avenue

Beautiful stucco and timber 4+1 bedroom Tudor home on double wide lot with detached 2 car garage in the heart of Highland Park. Upon entry, as you walk into the foyer and flow into the stunning living room you are greeted with the beautiful design and trim with a wood burning fireplace in the center of the room with wood beams overhead. To the left is a wonderful sunroom that doubles as a playroom or office flooded with light. To the right is a large and gracious dining room with an adjacent office that doubles as the fourth bedroom with a newer and updated powder room. The kitchen features a eat in area breakfast room with a side staircase to the driveway and the basement. The second floor features 3 large and generous bedrooms with a newer shared hall bath. The primary bedroom features a balcony that could be space to grow into with sliders to the deck. The back bedroom has attic assess with room to grow over the kitchen. The basement includes a large recreation and play room, a bedroom, a laundry area, a full bath and storage galore. The back yard is huge with a shed and a detached 2 car garage. Walk to Highland Park aqua park pool, playground, schools, downtown, Sunset Park, post office, restaurants, shopping and so much more. Close to all transportation and ready to call your new home. Sold "as is". Renovate, update, expand or enjoy this incredible property to build the home of your dreams. Priced to sell!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

72 Eakins Lane

You can have it all with this home. WHY WAIT 6 PLUS MONTHS TO BUILD? This home is virtually brand new! This modern designed home is in a great location for any commute just seconds for Rt 9. and minutes from tons of shopping and Interstate 81. This 4 bed 2 1/2 bath features several upgrades throughout the home. Granite Counter tops, huge kitchen pantry, breakfast bar, upgraded kitchen cabinets with crown molding, large walk in closets, soaking tub in owners bath, 9' ceilings, and beautiful well maintained flooring throughout the home. Enjoy evenings in your large newly fenced in backyard. Large two car attached garage great for storing. This home won't last schedule your tour today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7814 Saint Fabian Lane

Professional photos coming soon. End of group townhouse that is affordable! Home being sold as is but in decent condition. Listing courtesy of Century 21 The Real Estate Centre. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6477 Southfork Lane

Move-in ready secluded rambler on 2 acres. This wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath 1700 square foot home sits on 2 private level acres. Open floor plan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and under cabinet lighting. Primary Bedroom has attached bath with dual sinks, walk-in closet and beautifully bright sunroom. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath with dual sinks, separate laundry room and attached 2 car garage complete this home. Enjoy the bountiful wildlife from your country front porch or your 8x20 deck off the sunroom. Large 12x16 storage shed for all your toys, 4 raised garden beds and a chicken coup complete your private oasis!
MLS
bhhschicago.com

3273 Bromley Lane

Absolutely beautiful end unit in Ashton Pointe!! Freshly painted, New light fixtures, Faucets and the list goes on......! New ceiling fans in the Living room and loft, Kitchen has new backsplash, Windows professionally cleaned...! Stunning 2Bdm + loft, 2 1/2 Bath, Huge master bedroom with walk in closet. Eating area opens up to the beautiful patio backing to the greens. 204 Naperville school dist. Close to Metra station, I-88 and Malls. Prime location.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23333 Four Chimneys Lane

A paved circular drive leads to this elegant all brick custom residence on 7.57 beautiful acres just minutes from the charming village of historic Middleburg. This stunning one level residence boasts high ceilings, a gourmet country kitchen and an open floor plan with sun filled rooms. Features include 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths, a huge family room with a gas fireplace and a fabulous Palladian window overlooking the manicured grounds. The formal dining and living rooms are ideal for family gatherings and gracious entertaining. The luxurious primary suite is simply grand with incredible picture windows flooding the rooms with sunlight and capturing the fantastic views of the lush pastures and brilliant gardens. A rear brick terrace is perfect for outdoor dining and quiet relaxation.The lower walk out level boasts high ceilings and is ready for future expansion. A two stall barn is surrounded by board fenced paddocks and supplied with water and electricity.In addition to the oversized two car attached garage at the main house, there is detached garage/storage building which can nicely accommodate an oversized or recreational vehicle. This exceptionally beautiful property, in pristine condition, offers all the amenities for a wonderful country lifestyle, in an area rich in history.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

101 Magnolia Lane

"Video Conferencing With Our Sales Team Is Available - Call for Details". Ameri-Star Homes, Anne Arundel County+GGs premier home builder, presents The Taft Model, a Craftsman style 4-bedroom home with 2 Car Garage located on a spectacular .33 acre lot in the sought-after community of Hillsmere Estates in Annapolis. This is a to-be-built home. This Taft Model features Elevation "C" with exterior accenting stone, portico porch, 30-year architectural roof shingles and a fully sodded front, side and back yard (to LOD) with a generous landscaping package. Certainly, a home that you will be proud to drive up to. The interior of the home boasts a gorgeous entry with a two-story foyer with palladium window, formal dining room, great room, oak stairs to the upper level, a spectacular kitchen with a spacious island and an over-sized walk-in pantry, a large mud room, and an upper-level walk-in laundry room. The expansive Owner's Suite Includes a primary bath with ceramic tiled shower walls and floor and a separate soaking tub, along with double vanities, a private water closet and huge walk-in closet. You will love the large secondary bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. The Taft model offers plenty of room for expansion including an optional basement rec room, bedroom, den and full bathroom in the basement. This home comes with all the amenities that you deserve, including Sparkling Granite countertops in the kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors on entire main level, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch upgraded maple kitchen cabinets, a kitchen island, deep bowl stainless steel sink, ceramic tiles in the bathrooms and laundry room floors, wood cased windows and openings and much, much more! Enjoy the water privileged Hillsmere community with amenities including a private marina, sandy beach, boat ramp, swimming pool, picnic pavilion, playground area and swimming area. Voluntary HOA membership. Call us today and let us help you personalize your dream home from our professional design center. The pictures shown may be representative of likeness and or show optional features. Ask the sales rep for details. Prices, terms conditions and availability are subject to change without prior notice. Hurry! This limited opportunity will not last long! Call us today to schedule an appointment.
REAL ESTATE

