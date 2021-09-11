CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2478 STOUGHTON Circle

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery nice and clean 2 Story Townhome, True 3 Bedrooms. 2 car Attached Garage, 2.5 Baths, End Unit like a semi, Volume Ceiling in Master Br with bath and ceiling fan, walk-in pantry in kitchen, Dining Rm opens to Patio. Fresh Paint. District 204 schools minutes from I88 and Fox Valley Mall. PLEASE MAKE RENTAL OFFER WITH STANDARD APP. ALL TENANT WHO IS ABOVE 18 YEAR OLD.

71 River Oaks Circle

Come see this meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 full/2 half bath town home in the private, gated community of Greene Tree. The amenities are fantastic, including security, a pool with a splash pad, tennis courts, pickleball courts and a playground! The house features a newly renovated opened floor plan with lovely built ins, glass paned display cases, a stunning electric fireplace, and a first floor laundry room. Enjoy an eat in kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances and tiled backsplash. All the walls are freshly painted, with newly installed scratch proof/waterproof luxury vinyl flooring on the first and second floors and brand new carpeting on the staircases and basement. The basement has a wonderful entertainment room with a half bath and plenty of storage. The primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings, beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub & huge vanity area. The 2nd bedroom has a cute reading nook by the window. The 3rd bedroom has speedy access to the main bedroom, doubling as an office or nursery, with separate entrance as well. Recently installed LED recess, outlets, & switches throughout. Hard line ethernet throughout and a brand new roof ** see docs for entire list of improvements. Don+GGt miss out, schedule a showing today!
1145 Shortleaf Circle

Gorgeous three bedroom, three and a half bath end unit townhome in Piney Ridge Village with three fully finished levels. Main bedroom includes a sitting area, walk-in closet, and spa bathroom. New Berber style carpet was installed throughout the entire upper floor in November of 2020. The main level is gorgeous, with nine foot ceilings, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and plenty of space for entertaining. Walk out of the main level onto the composite Trex wrap around deck newly redone in 2019, with stairs to the large, fenced in backyard. The finished basement includes a full bathroom and walk out to the yard. Plenty of storage space inside, along with a wooden storage shed located under the deck. Security system and updated key pad entry provide all the necessities for you to feel at home and secure. Beautiful inside and out, completely move in ready, and waiting for you to make it your home.
1273 Old Mill Lane #1273

Beautiful, Large 3 BR & 3 baths WYNNFIELD Model end unit with 2car garage. Generous sized kitchen overlooking the foyer, Ceramic Tile Baths, Mater Bath has Soaking Tub, Separate Shower. Spacious Liv. RM with Vaulted Ceilings, COMBINED Din. Rm., EAT IN KITCHEN, Large Deck. Den Could Be Used As 4th bedroom. Great Location. Landlord will be replacing the carpet before the new tenants move in. Income must be 3 times the rent and credit score must be at least 650. Available for sale (MLS # 11129578)
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60612

Gorgeous first level condo! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, large living room with fireplace, and a large sliding glass door that lets in an abundance of light and leads to the front patio. The kitchen is outfitted in maple cabinets and granite countertops. It also includes access to a one car garage and private gate access to the rear of the property.
412 Onondio Circle SE

5 bedroom/ 3 Full bath 5 level split home on cul-de-sac in the town of Vienna outside of D.C in Fairfax County school district. This house is much bigger than it appears! Cunningham/Thoreau/Madison schools. Renovated and looks like a model home. Tons of natural light and recessed lighting. White kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in area by bay window. The primary bedroom has 2 humungous walk-in closets! Bathrooms renovated with white cabinetry and quartz. Refinished hardwood floors on main level and in bedrooms. New carpet and paint. One wood burning fireplace and one gas fireplace. Sunroom with vaulted ceiling and skylights. Two laundry areas. Two expansive stone patios. Two large wood sheds. Fully fenced back yard and invisible fence. Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club membership can transfer (10 year wait list). Backs to W & OD trail.
230 Hearthshire Circle

Bathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 3558 Sq. Ft. Beautiful Lennar home in Sterling Ridge! Great location - close to area parks with pool and tennis courts, miles of walking/bike trails, shops and restaurants, and zoned to exemplary schools! Brick and stone exterior, soaring ceilings, neutral paint, art niches, extensive tile flooring, abundant windows and storage! Open concept island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of cabinets with undermount lighting, and breakfast bar overlooks the sunny breakfast room and den with gas log fireplace; study with crown moulding and French doors; formal dining/flex space; owner's retreat and second bedroom down; two bedrooms and large game room up with balcony; fenced yard with covered patio has plenty of room to play and entertain!
47 Mitchell Circle

Please Note Matterport 3D Tour!!! A Magnificent Executive Updated Home located on a 0.29 acre wooded lot in the Prestigious Legends of Wheaton Subdivision. This home offers 4250 sq. ft above level plus 1880 sq. ft finished basement, total of 6,130 sq ft of Luxury Living. This home offers beautiful Architectural Elements throughout the home, Cathedral Ceilings, Crown Molding, Wainscoating, Skylights, Transom Windows, Decorative Columns. Two Story Home features Hardwood Floors, Separate Formal Living Room with Marble Floor, Dining Room, Spacious Family Room with Stone Fireplace, Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen with Center Island, Granite Counter Tops, 42" Gorgeous Cabinets with an elegant architecture flair, Granite Top Breakfast Bar sitting for 4 or more people, Butlers Pantry, New Refrigerator and Microwave, Large Windows throughout bring in the Sunshine, an amazing spacious Mud Room with built-in Locker/Bench Storage, Screened In Porch with access to the large landscaped yard, 5+1 bedrooms (Oversized Luxury Bedroom Suite) with oversized Closet, Master Bathroom with separate Jacuzzi and Shower, Double Vanity, 4.1 Bathrooms with all new Quartz Counter Tops, Jack and Jill Bathroom, New Carpet throughout Second Level, Stairs and Finished Basement, Meticulously Cleaned 3 Car Garage, Gorgeous Private Backyard with Paver Patio, Wood Burning Fire Pit, Children's Playset. Finished Basement features a spacious Media Room, Recreation Room, Lots of Storage, Partial Finished Large Bedroom, Extra Large Closet, Wine Room and Full Bath. Perfect Location, surrounded by Forest Preserve, near Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment and Schools. Absolutely an Entertaining Dream House!!
11028 Plumwood Circle

Wow! First time offered for sale by original owner! This 4 sides-ALL BRICK colonial with OVER 5000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET of living space sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on one of the largest private lots available! (0.67 acres!) Featuring a huge driveway and oversized side load garage. Built by one of the most sough after custom builders in the area! As you enter through the grand foyer with curved staircase leading to the upper level the feeling of custom luxury abounds! Features include an executive style office and large open traditional dining room with huge open concept kitchen and living room and enclosed bonus room for entertaining! Step out onto the all brick terrace and enjoy the large private flat lot! Large bedrooms upstairs and another bonus room off of the primary bedroom for additional walk in closet or private office. Primary bath features dual vanities, a corner tub and separate shower! Lower level is full of light, fully finished, and has huge storage area with level walk out to the expansive rear yard, in addition to a second kitchen AND bar area! ROOF is only 1 YR OLD, NEW HVAC! If you are looking for a ton of house at the right value in a crazy market with room to grow ...YOU FOUND IT! Did you see the yard? Wow! Enjoy Black Rock Golf Course accross the street, and one of largest public parks right up the street. Just minutes to RT70 and I-81! Don't wait. Priced to sell!
10S457 CARRINGTON Circle

Luxury and privacy at its best! Secluded end unit townhome in beautiful Villas At The Oaks subdivision. Enjoy nature's view in your own backyard from a private deck. Over 2100 SF above grade living space with 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, second floor loft and 2 car Garage. Large Master suite with huge walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Plus Full finished basement, provides 4th bedroom and an additional full bath. Prestigious Hinsdale South High School, easy access to Rt. 83 and I-55. Schedule a visit today for this excellent opportunity. Contact the listing broker for the Application & fee details.
55 E Greywing Circle

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2743 Sq. Ft. Gorgeous home in sought-after Alden Bridge boasts an exceptional, open floor plan and tile flooring throughout the 1st floor. Fridge, washer, and dryer included. Stunning entry leads to a gracious formal dining room, den, and good-looking study with French doors. Dine-in, island kitchen with abundant cabinetry, pantry, and breakfast nook. The kitchen opens to a large living area featuring cozy fireplace. Master suite upstairs provides room for a sitting area, and it offers a whirlpool tub with separate shower, vanity area, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Game room upstairs with 3 other roomy bedrooms split from the master as well as a screen in porch upstairs. Spacious backyard is French with a screened in porch, spacious deck ideal for entertaining guests. Zoned to exemplary Conroe ISD-Woodlands schools, this fine home has it all and is situated in a awesome location! Local hiking and biking trails and numerous parks. Recently replaced water heater 2018 and one A/C unit 2020.
10113 Old Orchard Court #203

Awesome updated 2 bedroom condo with beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly Painted and new vertical blinds. Spacious Living room with an L-shaped dining area that leads to a great balcony facing the Wilmette Golf course. Great kitchen with Granite countertops, Cherry wood cabinets, and built-in dishwasher. Generous size bedrooms, Sun drenched unit, Open floor plan gives this condo a spacious and comfortable feel. One car assigned parking space is included in lease # 46. A laundry facility is available in the building. Walking distance to Old Orchard Shopping Center. Enjoy the great restaurants and entertainment that Skokie has to offer.
17 Holiday Drive

LAKE HOLIDAY WATERFRONT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY!! Somonauk side on flatter lot near the dam w/ it's own private, sand beach! The living room's tongue and groove pine walls, wood beams, fireplace, and wall to wall windows add character and offer expansive lake views and opens to the large freshly stained deck! Kitchen has been recently updated with all stainless steel appliances and an island with extra sink. Master Suite features re-finished master bath with dual vanity and walk-in tile shower. 2 additional bedrooms plus full bath finish the first floor. Walkout basement provides more entertaining space in the large rec room with 2nd fireplace and newer carpeting, plus 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. *Pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit. $50 application fee per person covers credit and background check. $200 Lake Holiday rental application fee.
930 CASE Street #930

Premium End- unit with large lot facing North. This beautiful 3 bedroom with a loft, 2 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in. You'll walk into this open concept home with natural lighting, hardwood floors and a two-story family room. This home has been freshly painted in gray and new carpet has been installed on the stairs leading to the loft and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with Master bath. There is 2ndfloor laundry room for your convenience. Full unfinished basement. A two-car garage. 203 School District- Naperville North High School. Close to train and Expressway. Credit scores must be at least 680 (no exceptions), monthly income needs to be at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
672 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and great natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Separate dining room besides the massive living room. Small deck off the back bedroom, that's private to this unit. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
1055 Stonehedge Drive

Outstanding... Two story end unit town house in highly sought after Colony Lake subdivision in the heart of Schaumburg. Warm welcoming open concept pulls together generous living room with hardwood floor, formal dining room and fully applianced kitchen remodeled with dark maple cabinets, specious eating area that opens up to a large and private outdoor patio space for your summer enjoyment adds to its value. Separate laundry room and large one car attached garage with extra storage space. large half a bath on the first floor. second floor features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors through out and gorgeous remodeled full bath. Quiet location..Walking distance to park and playground..Only minutes away from library..Express way..Transportation..malls and many conveniences.. Award wining schools!!
Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60624

Amazing New Development in Humboldt Park! Be the first to live in this completely redesigned 1 bedroom luxury unit featuring hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding and ceiling fans. New modern kitchen with 42" shaker cabinets, butcher block countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliance package. Finely tiled bath detailed with fine finishes. Keyed entrances and exterior security cameras. On-site laundry coming soon! Easy access to public transportation, parks and shopping. $65 per adult 18+ to apply. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
652 W Oakdale Avenue #2N

Sunny 1 Bedroom in lively Lakeview East with Dishwasher, Heat Included! Hardwood floors throughout, separate kitchen, mini blinds, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet. Beautifully landscaped courtyard building, on-site laundry, storage, bike storage, cable ready, and intercom entry. Landlord will provide AC units for $200 with installation/removal. Close to Marianos, Trader Joes, Lake, and tons of bars & restaurants. $65 Application Fee PP. $300 Move-In Fee PP. $150 Cat Fee.
23 Pickford Road

This Ranch home has it ALL! So many NEW items you have to see for yourself!!! 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms PLUS Full Basement Bathroom. NEW Wood Laminate Flooring in Living Room, Kitchen, and Hallway NEW Stove and NEW Refrigerator Updated bathroom. Want a Hot Tub in the future? The Slab and roughed in electrical has already been done for you. Roof and Sump Pump recently replaced. Updated windows have been added to the home to make cleaning a breeze. Walk into the living room with floor to ceiling fireplace. HUGE eat-in Kitchen. Master Bedroom with loads of closet space and Jack & Jill bathroom. Fully Fenced private backyard Attached Garage PLUS heated 2 car detached garage in rear of the property. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! Applicants Requirements; Gross monthly household income must be at least 3x monthly rent amount with a maximum 50% Debt-to-income ratio allowed. Minimum 625 credit score, no exceptions. Co-Signers' income needs to be 4 times the monthly rent to qualify. The application fee is non-refundable $50 per adult, all tenants/adults over 18+ must apply.
Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

Perfect Location in Bell School District/North Center/St. Bens. 1200 square feet with a 3 season porch and a backyard!! Full Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, all matching silver appliances including a built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Spacious Living room flows into the Dining room and foyer. The apartment was fully rehabbed a couple years ago with updated bathroom, electric, plumbing and heat. Stackable laundry hook-ups for in house laundry! Hard wood floors and high ceilings. The three-season porch is perfect for your hobbies and enjoying the sun shine. BBQ and garden in the back yard! Within Bell school district. Four blocks away from 2 brown line stops. Restaurants, cafes, shops, clubs - all at your doorstep. Walk to the Jewel, Trader Joe's, and Starbucks. This is the middle floor of a three flat building.
2144 W SCHILLER Street #E

COMING AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1! In the center of one of the city's hottest neighborhoods, sits a spacious split floorplan with king-sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor of a boutique building. This townhome-style gated community is on a quiet tree-lined street in Wicker Park just steps from the popular 6 corner intersection chock-full of restaurants, shops, nightlife. Gleaming hardwood floors reflect natural light throughout the living and dining space complete with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen features a large patry and tons of counter/cabinet storage. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets plus additional storage in the laundry room off of the kitchen, and GARAGE PARKING & STORAGE INCLUDED in the rent price! Spacious private common deck perfect for entertaining. $65/adult to apply, $250/adult move-in fee, NO security deposit, Fur-fam welcome for $25/pet/month 50lbs, limit 2.
