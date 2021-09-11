2478 STOUGHTON Circle

Wow! First time offered for sale by original owner! This 4 sides-ALL BRICK colonial with OVER 5000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET of living space sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on one of the largest private lots available! (0.67 acres!) Featuring a huge driveway and oversized side load garage. Built by one of the most sough after custom builders in the area! As you enter through the grand foyer with curved staircase leading to the upper level the feeling of custom luxury abounds! Features include an executive style office and large open traditional dining room with huge open concept kitchen and living room and enclosed bonus room for entertaining! Step out onto the all brick terrace and enjoy the large private flat lot! Large bedrooms upstairs and another bonus room off of the primary bedroom for additional walk in closet or private office. Primary bath features dual vanities, a corner tub and separate shower! Lower level is full of light, fully finished, and has huge storage area with level walk out to the expansive rear yard, in addition to a second kitchen AND bar area! ROOF is only 1 YR OLD, NEW HVAC! If you are looking for a ton of house at the right value in a crazy market with room to grow ...YOU FOUND IT! Did you see the yard? Wow! Enjoy Black Rock Golf Course accross the street, and one of largest public parks right up the street. Just minutes to RT70 and I-81! Don't wait. Priced to sell!

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO