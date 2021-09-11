CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12224 S Hamlin Avenue

bhhschicago.com
 7 days ago

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a 2 car detached garage and fully fenced in yard. Pictures taken prior to current tenant. Home shows well. Showings only Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 5pm until 7:30pm.

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1435 E 53rd Street #3W

Heart of Hyde Park and stunning church views. Sunny corner home with modern upgrades. Hardwood floors throughout. three spacious bedrooms with closets. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Large modern kitchen with dishwasher opens up to a back porch. Common laundry room in the building.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2439 W Fargo Avenue #3

Available now! Spacious Gut-Rehabbed West Ridge 3BD/1 BA | Hardwood Floors Lead Throughout Entire Home Complete w/ Separate Living Room and Dining Room | Newly Remodeled Kitchen Feature Ample Counter Space, New Cabinets and Appliances! Large Bedrooms, Enclosed Den Complete w/ Closet and Can Easily Convert to 3rd Bedroom. Sunny From All Sides and W/D In-Unit Complete the Package! 1 month Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due at signing. No Pets | Walkscore 85 | Transitscore 58 | Bikescore 72 | Apply at creditapp2[dot]com.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

10113 Old Orchard Court #203

Awesome updated 2 bedroom condo with beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly Painted and new vertical blinds. Spacious Living room with an L-shaped dining area that leads to a great balcony facing the Wilmette Golf course. Great kitchen with Granite countertops, Cherry wood cabinets, and built-in dishwasher. Generous size bedrooms, Sun drenched unit, Open floor plan gives this condo a spacious and comfortable feel. One car assigned parking space is included in lease # 46. A laundry facility is available in the building. Walking distance to Old Orchard Shopping Center. Enjoy the great restaurants and entertainment that Skokie has to offer.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

AVAILABLE NOW! Preferred South Facing 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo for Rent in wonderful Streeterville Location on Upper Illinois! PARKING INCLUDED! Spacious Floor Plan Features Hardwood Floors, Floor-to-Ceiling Living Room Windows, Gracious South Facing Balcony with Breathtaking City Views, In-Unit Laundry & Tons of Closet Space. Large Open Kitchen with Gas Built-In Cooktop & High End Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & Large Breakfast Bar PLUS a Pantry. Split Bedroom Floor Plan with Large Primary BR with Walk-In Closet & En Suite Marble Bath. Spacious Second Bedroom & Second Bath with Marble Throughout. Boutique Building with Doorman & Top Floor Fitness Center, Party Room & Terrace. Rent Includes All Utilities EXCEPT for Electric - Heat, AC, Gas, Cable & Internet Included. Fantastic Location with Everything Outside Your Front Door!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

652 W Oakdale Avenue #2N

Sunny 1 Bedroom in lively Lakeview East with Dishwasher, Heat Included! Hardwood floors throughout, separate kitchen, mini blinds, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet. Beautifully landscaped courtyard building, on-site laundry, storage, bike storage, cable ready, and intercom entry. Landlord will provide AC units for $200 with installation/removal. Close to Marianos, Trader Joes, Lake, and tons of bars & restaurants. $65 Application Fee PP. $300 Move-In Fee PP. $150 Cat Fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1014 Ferdinand Avenue #1

There's No Place Like Home! Cozy and comfortable, freshly painted, 3 bedroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin laundry in basement. Home situated on a residential block with nice backyard and 2 car garage. Walkable to schools, public transportation, and park district pool, fitness center and tennis courts. 1 dog welcome with additional pet deposit. No Smoking!
TENNIS
bhhschicago.com

1426 W THOME Avenue #A1

Well maintained Edgewater 2 bedroom apartment with HEAT included. Kitchen features white appliances: fridge & gas stove & dishwasher. Unit features formal living room with gorgeous decorative fireplace and separate dining room, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, queen size bedrooms, and good closet space. Building offers laundry room, and is conveniently located by transportation and shopping. Cats ok, dog negotiable up to 40 pounds. $65 App Fee | $300 Move-in fee | $150 Cat Fee | $300 Dog Fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3833 N Wayne Avenue #2

Beautiful top floor 3BR/1BA apartment in a prime location nestled in between Lakeview and Uptown. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street with easy access to the Sheridan Red Line and the Clark Street bus. Unit has an updated kitchen with a brand new Whirlpool appliance package and a new front-loading/full-size GE washer and dryer in-unit! Entertain guests on your private deck or in your spacious dining room with a stunning built-in cabinet. This unit is overflowing with Chicago charm with modern updates throughout, like new ceiling fans in each bedroom, A/C and a USB charger in the built-in hutch. Beautiful oak and maple hardwood floors throughout with an inlaid design. Living room has a large bay window. Walking distance to Wrigley Field and popular restaurants and shopping on Southport Corridor, like Tango Sur and Coalfire. Zoned permit parking (383) which makes for nicely available street parking. Available immediately. Come see it today and move right in!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

672 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and great natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Separate dining room besides the massive living room. Small deck off the back bedroom, that's private to this unit. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2144 W SCHILLER Street #E

COMING AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1! In the center of one of the city's hottest neighborhoods, sits a spacious split floorplan with king-sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor of a boutique building. This townhome-style gated community is on a quiet tree-lined street in Wicker Park just steps from the popular 6 corner intersection chock-full of restaurants, shops, nightlife. Gleaming hardwood floors reflect natural light throughout the living and dining space complete with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen features a large patry and tons of counter/cabinet storage. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets plus additional storage in the laundry room off of the kitchen, and GARAGE PARKING & STORAGE INCLUDED in the rent price! Spacious private common deck perfect for entertaining. $65/adult to apply, $250/adult move-in fee, NO security deposit, Fur-fam welcome for $25/pet/month 50lbs, limit 2.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

400 N Racine Avenue #101

We are pleased to present for lease River West Village Lofts Suite 101, a 2,715 SF live/work commercial space. River West Village Lofts is located in the expanding West Loop / Fulton Market neighborhood with convenient access to 90/94, Green/Pink El (Morgan) station, and local bus transportation. Suite 101 features an open layout in addition to a front conference/meeting room, private office, and additional work room with 12'6" ceilings throughout, full kitchen, two full baths, ample storage, and one private parking space. For the past 20+ years it has been utilized by a highly regarded photographer as personal studio space and benefits from ample natural light. PLEASE CONTACT FOR LINK TO VIRTUAL TOUR & ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2913 N Clark Street #2R

Available Oct 1st. Sunny, top floor one bedroom apartment located near Clark/Oakdale, with easy access to #22 Clark bus route. Large private deck! Building is pet friendly with no pet fees. NO security deposit OR move in fee. Central heat and air, dishwasher and good light. 24hr notice to show while occupied through September.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3502 N Wilton Avenue #1

Check out this modern 1 bedroom apartment in Lakeview, just steps away from Wrigleyville. You can find modern touches throughout the entire home including: Quartz countertops, vinyl flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, central heating + cooling, keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and FREE WIFI! Pet friendly!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

11201 S LANGLEY Avenue #2H

Contemporary style building in the Pullman Historic district. 2nd floor corner unit with lots of sunlight. New floors throughout the unit. Great closet space. Heat and cooking gas provided. Coin laundry in building and off street parking available. Near parks, transportation, shopping and expressways. Good Rental references and good credit required. Renter's insurance and home visit required. Move in fee $600. No security deposit. NO PETS.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1555 Ellinwood Avenue #603

This is a two bedroom in the brand new Ellison Des Plaines Apartment luxury complex. Unit features a spacious open layout, with Balconies or patios out door areas. High efficiency washer and dryer, Kitchen with Quarts counter tops, and SS appliances. Amenities include resort style swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, theater room, business center, fire pit with lounge area, grilling stations and package system. An ideal location within walking distance to shopping, train station, dining and entertainment options. Application fee is $65 per adult. One time administration fee of $350. Gas, Water, sewer, trash fee is based on usage. One time Pet fee $300 per pet, and $35 pet rent per month. Garage Parking $100 or $35 for outdoor space. Storage available for $35-$50 per month. The Ellison apartments Management Company will be administering the rental requirements to rent this property. The lease price is based on 13 month lease and can change at anytime without notice.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3121 N Washtenaw Avenue #3

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in booming Avondale location! Recently upgraded unit features newer flooring, kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms are good and equal sized, with good closest space. Kitchen features white cabinets and space for small table. Heat included in rent. Easy walk to Kuma's Corner, Honey Butter Fried Chicken and plenty of other solid food and night life options. Easy access to Logan Square and Lakeview neighborhoods, as well as 90/94. Available Now. Dogs under 25lbs ok with $25/mo additional rent per dog.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Archer Heights, IL 60632

Beautiful family home for rent in the archer heights area. There's a total of 5bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room, 2 car garage, and a spacious back yard.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4030 Prairie Avenue

$45 APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT AND BACKGROUND, PAID BY APPLICANT. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 675 OR HIGHER. WALK TO ALL SCHOOLS!! 5 MINUTES TO I294. OVER SIZED PRIVATE FENCED IN LOT !! Two Story Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home. ALL NEW MACHANICALS. Large 2 1/2 Car Garage with an OVER SIZED DRIVEWAY. SPACIOUS Fenced Back and Side Yard with Patio Space. The Master is On Main Floor with attached Bath. Great Location .5 mile to 294. 2 Blocks to Junior High, 6 Blocks to Grade School and .4 Mile to High School. TONS of Closet and Storage in the Basement.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3553 W Belmont Avenue #3

Beautifully Maintained and Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Avondale/Logan Square. This stunning sun filled home boasts stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors and more! Lots of storage space throughout. Kitchen has a large pantry! A+ Location, Steps away from the Belmont Blue Line, Expressway, Bus Route, Metra, Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping and Much More! Easy Street Parking. Check out the 3D Tour and Apply Today! Available Now!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

299 N Dunton Avenue #501

Floor to Ceiling Windows!!! Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
REAL ESTATE

