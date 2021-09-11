12224 S Hamlin Avenue

Beautiful top floor 3BR/1BA apartment in a prime location nestled in between Lakeview and Uptown. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street with easy access to the Sheridan Red Line and the Clark Street bus. Unit has an updated kitchen with a brand new Whirlpool appliance package and a new front-loading/full-size GE washer and dryer in-unit! Entertain guests on your private deck or in your spacious dining room with a stunning built-in cabinet. This unit is overflowing with Chicago charm with modern updates throughout, like new ceiling fans in each bedroom, A/C and a USB charger in the built-in hutch. Beautiful oak and maple hardwood floors throughout with an inlaid design. Living room has a large bay window. Walking distance to Wrigley Field and popular restaurants and shopping on Southport Corridor, like Tango Sur and Coalfire. Zoned permit parking (383) which makes for nicely available street parking. Available immediately. Come see it today and move right in!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO