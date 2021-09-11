CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Shares Touching Tribute to 9/11 Victims and the City She Now Calls Home

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigi Hadid shared a moving message to New Yorkers on an especially significant day. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the supermodel took a moment to honor New York City, as well as those who suffered a great deal of pain from the horrific terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In a post shared on Instagram, Gigi shared a touching tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, writing, "My heart is heavy today thinking of all the lives lost on this day 20 years ago." "I will never forget that day, and since then, NYC has become a city that has given me so much," her message continued. "Sending light and love to all the first responders, New...

