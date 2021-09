While the Korean sun gets unbearably hot in the summertime, it allows people to enjoy refreshing desserts that are different from the desserts you see in America. Traditional bingsu (빙수) is a lightly sweetened dessert often shared among friends and enjoyed by all. More recently, scrolling through Korean social media platforms will often bring you to videos featuring Greek Momo and watermelon punch. All three desserts are equally as refreshing for the last of this summer heat, and they can be enjoyed within the comfort of your home using the recipes below.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO