Grants to Plant- NI Landowners Encouraged to Plant Trees for Climate and Nature
Landowners are being asked to consider planting trees to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies. The Woodland Trust Northern Ireland is hosting a series of woodland clinics at the Balmoral Show from 22 – 25 September where landowners can find out more about different grants available to help farmers create woodland on their land. Grants to plant include the conservation charity’s flagship woodland creation scheme MOREwoods, and DAERA grants Forest Expansion Scheme and the Small Woodlands Grant.nitravelnews.com
