Grants to Plant- NI Landowners Encouraged to Plant Trees for Climate and Nature

Two years from now, 27 acres of land will be home to more than 8,000 native trees and shrubs in Emmitsburg as part of a large scale reforestation project. Adjacent to Tom’s Creek, 11 acres owned by the town and 16 acres owned by the Daughters of Charity will be planted with 8,100 native trees and shrubs over the next two years. The project is led by Frederick nonprofit Stream-Link Education (SLE), according to a news release. SLE’s mission is to “connect community to conservation through educational and meaningful volunteer tree-planting experiences to instill stewardship values and improve the health of our rivers and streams,” according to its website.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO