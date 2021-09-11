808 W Rainbow Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108122)

MOUNTAIN MAGIC AWAITS! Delivering a nestled feeling amid a backdrop of beautiful tall trees, this cabin offers a fantastic balance of contemporary upgrades & rustic touches! Charming wood details~Soaring ceilings~Dual-pane windows~Fantastic hickory floors~Inviting rock faced wood-burning fireplace w/insert! The open kitchen has custom wood cabinets, stainless appliances & granite dining bar & counters. Great single-story floorplan w/3 bdrms (1 no closet) & an updated bathroom w/custom tile & granite topped vanity. Laundry area w/washer & dryer included. The yard is fenced w/room for cars~boat~RV. Nice paver stone patio area~Basketball hoop & Storage shed. Boasting a great location minutes from many of Big Bear's popular stores~activities & restaurants, this quintessential cabin is offered w/most furnishings negotiable for a practically turn-key experience! Wonderful as a full time or vacation home~Great potential as an income producing rental. Come see the"Magic" this cabin delivers!