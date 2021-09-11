700 Hansen Place
Gorgeous Victorian Home on one of the best street in Park Ridge! All 3 beds upstairs and a Full Baths with skylights. Just Refinished Oak wood floors throughout. All Brand New Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen that lead you into the fantastic 3 season room overlooking the manicured back yard. The main level includes a Large Open Floor plan with a dinning room, large living room, wood burning fire place, Full Bath, and a great private home office space with plenty of storage and shelving. Such large beautiful windows throughout this home! Washer and Dryer in the FULL basement with plenty of storage space. Highly Ranked Schools. Field, Emerson and Maine South. 7 minute walk to train, Uptown Dining and Shops! ADT security system and lawn care are included.www.bhhschicago.com
Comments / 0