700 Hansen Place

bhhschicago.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous Victorian Home on one of the best street in Park Ridge! All 3 beds upstairs and a Full Baths with skylights. Just Refinished Oak wood floors throughout. All Brand New Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen that lead you into the fantastic 3 season room overlooking the manicured back yard. The main level includes a Large Open Floor plan with a dinning room, large living room, wood burning fire place, Full Bath, and a great private home office space with plenty of storage and shelving. Such large beautiful windows throughout this home! Washer and Dryer in the FULL basement with plenty of storage space. Highly Ranked Schools. Field, Emerson and Maine South. 7 minute walk to train, Uptown Dining and Shops! ADT security system and lawn care are included.

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1435 E 53rd Street #3W

Heart of Hyde Park and stunning church views. Sunny corner home with modern upgrades. Hardwood floors throughout. three spacious bedrooms with closets. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Large modern kitchen with dishwasher opens up to a back porch. Common laundry room in the building.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

672 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and great natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Separate dining room besides the massive living room. Small deck off the back bedroom, that's private to this unit. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

23 Pickford Road

This Ranch home has it ALL! So many NEW items you have to see for yourself!!! 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms PLUS Full Basement Bathroom. NEW Wood Laminate Flooring in Living Room, Kitchen, and Hallway NEW Stove and NEW Refrigerator Updated bathroom. Want a Hot Tub in the future? The Slab and roughed in electrical has already been done for you. Roof and Sump Pump recently replaced. Updated windows have been added to the home to make cleaning a breeze. Walk into the living room with floor to ceiling fireplace. HUGE eat-in Kitchen. Master Bedroom with loads of closet space and Jack & Jill bathroom. Fully Fenced private backyard Attached Garage PLUS heated 2 car detached garage in rear of the property. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! Applicants Requirements; Gross monthly household income must be at least 3x monthly rent amount with a maximum 50% Debt-to-income ratio allowed. Minimum 625 credit score, no exceptions. Co-Signers' income needs to be 4 times the monthly rent to qualify. The application fee is non-refundable $50 per adult, all tenants/adults over 18+ must apply.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1237 N Noble Street #2R

BRAND NEW LUXURY LOFT ! Very open lay out - extra large unit 5 min from Division Blue line!!! Brand new everything: modern European kitchen with dishwasher, washer and dryer, new appliances, hardwood floors, central air heat - new ceramic floor tiles in bath, vanity and luxury light fixtures - bathroom has linen closet - sorry no dogs - cats ok - tenant pays gas and electric.Big eat in kitchen can have any size dining table open to living room with great city views - or can be used dinning area for spacious office table -windows with south exposure - tons of light .Very easy free and permit street parking.Bedroom extra large - so can have 2 dressers if needed.Building has large shared and gated outdoor area for tenants to use.
REAL ESTATE
Maine State
bhhschicago.com

17 Holiday Drive

LAKE HOLIDAY WATERFRONT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY!! Somonauk side on flatter lot near the dam w/ it's own private, sand beach! The living room's tongue and groove pine walls, wood beams, fireplace, and wall to wall windows add character and offer expansive lake views and opens to the large freshly stained deck! Kitchen has been recently updated with all stainless steel appliances and an island with extra sink. Master Suite features re-finished master bath with dual vanity and walk-in tile shower. 2 additional bedrooms plus full bath finish the first floor. Walkout basement provides more entertaining space in the large rec room with 2nd fireplace and newer carpeting, plus 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. *Pets allowed with a $500 pet deposit. $50 application fee per person covers credit and background check. $200 Lake Holiday rental application fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60610

Rarely available one of a kind spectacular corner penthouse, over 3200 sq.ft with panoramic premium views of lake and city that will take your breath away! Highly upgraded with marble tiles at the entrance and gorgeous newly refinished hardwood floors through out large living area, family room with a gas fireplace and huge formal dining room. You wouldn't want to leave this gourmet kitchen with subzero fridge, stainless steel appliances, double oven, custom cherry cabinets and granite countertops. Master suite features huge spa-like bathroom, custom walk-in shower, 2 walk-in closets and tremendous space for any size furniture. 2 other good size bedrooms share a luxury hallway bathroom in addition to guest powder room. 2 garage parking spaces are included in rent. Luxury building in the heart of River North with doorman, outdoor pool, fitness center, storage, club house Amazing location walk to loop, shopping, groceries and restaurants. Pets are allowed with extra 1 month deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3553 W Belmont Avenue #3

Beautifully Maintained and Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Avondale/Logan Square. This stunning sun filled home boasts stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors and more! Lots of storage space throughout. Kitchen has a large pantry! A+ Location, Steps away from the Belmont Blue Line, Expressway, Bus Route, Metra, Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping and Much More! Easy Street Parking. Check out the 3D Tour and Apply Today! Available Now!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5952 N Lakewood Avenue #3E

Bright and spacious top floor 1 bed/ 1 bath with full dining room in Edgewater with tree top views, shares no walls with other units. With no one above you, this home provides the solace and serenity you've been seeking! Nice size kitchen, maple cabinets, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances. In unit laundry and additional storage in basement with bike room. Hardwood floors throughout. Nestled in the coveted Magnolia Glen, This home is close to public transportation, library, Whole Foods, El, lakefront and Andersonville entertainment.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1645 N BELL Avenue #G

Newly renovated 1200 sq/ft 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit on quiet, quaint street just steps away from the heart of Wicker Park's restaurants, bars, and coffee shops and 606 trail. Less than 10 minute walk to/from Damen and Western blue line stops, 5 minute walk to ALDI grocery store, and endless bars, restaurants, and coffee shops.Unit offers a spacious living room, kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and shared backyard space. Kitchen comes with brand new stainless steel microwave, refurbished cabinets, beautiful white subway tile backsplash, and modern, remote controlled vanity lights. Bathroom is renovated with newly reglazed tiles, and all rooms come with new windows.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1405 McDaniels Avenue

Beautiful stucco and timber 4+1 bedroom Tudor home on double wide lot with detached 2 car garage in the heart of Highland Park. Upon entry, as you walk into the foyer and flow into the stunning living room you are greeted with the beautiful design and trim with a wood burning fireplace in the center of the room with wood beams overhead. To the left is a wonderful sunroom that doubles as a playroom or office flooded with light. To the right is a large and gracious dining room with an adjacent office that doubles as the fourth bedroom with a newer and updated powder room. The kitchen features a eat in area breakfast room with a side staircase to the driveway and the basement. The second floor features 3 large and generous bedrooms with a newer shared hall bath. The primary bedroom features a balcony that could be space to grow into with sliders to the deck. The back bedroom has attic assess with room to grow over the kitchen. The basement includes a large recreation and play room, a bedroom, a laundry area, a full bath and storage galore. The back yard is huge with a shed and a detached 2 car garage. Walk to Highland Park aqua park pool, playground, schools, downtown, Sunset Park, post office, restaurants, shopping and so much more. Close to all transportation and ready to call your new home. Sold "as is". Renovate, update, expand or enjoy this incredible property to build the home of your dreams. Priced to sell!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

930 CASE Street #930

Premium End- unit with large lot facing North. This beautiful 3 bedroom with a loft, 2 1/2 bath townhome is ready for you to move right in. You'll walk into this open concept home with natural lighting, hardwood floors and a two-story family room. This home has been freshly painted in gray and new carpet has been installed on the stairs leading to the loft and bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with Master bath. There is 2ndfloor laundry room for your convenience. Full unfinished basement. A two-car garage. 203 School District- Naperville North High School. Close to train and Expressway. Credit scores must be at least 680 (no exceptions), monthly income needs to be at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2439 W Fargo Avenue #3

Available now! Spacious Gut-Rehabbed West Ridge 3BD/1 BA | Hardwood Floors Lead Throughout Entire Home Complete w/ Separate Living Room and Dining Room | Newly Remodeled Kitchen Feature Ample Counter Space, New Cabinets and Appliances! Large Bedrooms, Enclosed Den Complete w/ Closet and Can Easily Convert to 3rd Bedroom. Sunny From All Sides and W/D In-Unit Complete the Package! 1 month Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due at signing. No Pets | Walkscore 85 | Transitscore 58 | Bikescore 72 | Apply at creditapp2[dot]com.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6338 S May Street #1F

Spacious and beautiful 2 bed and 1 full bath apartment with living room, dinner, bonus room for office , and kitchen. Having your own separate heat and access to laundry in the basement is a plus. Close to shopping malls and public transports. Won't last therefore, schedule your showing today by texting 7739055090.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1426 W THOME Avenue #A1

Well maintained Edgewater 2 bedroom apartment with HEAT included. Kitchen features white appliances: fridge & gas stove & dishwasher. Unit features formal living room with gorgeous decorative fireplace and separate dining room, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, queen size bedrooms, and good closet space. Building offers laundry room, and is conveniently located by transportation and shopping. Cats ok, dog negotiable up to 40 pounds. $65 App Fee | $300 Move-in fee | $150 Cat Fee | $300 Dog Fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

10113 Old Orchard Court #203

Awesome updated 2 bedroom condo with beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly Painted and new vertical blinds. Spacious Living room with an L-shaped dining area that leads to a great balcony facing the Wilmette Golf course. Great kitchen with Granite countertops, Cherry wood cabinets, and built-in dishwasher. Generous size bedrooms, Sun drenched unit, Open floor plan gives this condo a spacious and comfortable feel. One car assigned parking space is included in lease # 46. A laundry facility is available in the building. Walking distance to Old Orchard Shopping Center. Enjoy the great restaurants and entertainment that Skokie has to offer.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60624

Amazing New Development in Humboldt Park! Be the first to live in this completely redesigned 1 bedroom luxury unit featuring hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding and ceiling fans. New modern kitchen with 42" shaker cabinets, butcher block countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliance package. Finely tiled bath detailed with fine finishes. Keyed entrances and exterior security cameras. On-site laundry coming soon! Easy access to public transportation, parks and shopping. $65 per adult 18+ to apply. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1014 Ferdinand Avenue #1

There's No Place Like Home! Cozy and comfortable, freshly painted, 3 bedroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin laundry in basement. Home situated on a residential block with nice backyard and 2 car garage. Walkable to schools, public transportation, and park district pool, fitness center and tennis courts. 1 dog welcome with additional pet deposit. No Smoking!
TENNIS
bhhschicago.com

2144 W SCHILLER Street #E

COMING AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1! In the center of one of the city's hottest neighborhoods, sits a spacious split floorplan with king-sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor of a boutique building. This townhome-style gated community is on a quiet tree-lined street in Wicker Park just steps from the popular 6 corner intersection chock-full of restaurants, shops, nightlife. Gleaming hardwood floors reflect natural light throughout the living and dining space complete with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen features a large patry and tons of counter/cabinet storage. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets plus additional storage in the laundry room off of the kitchen, and GARAGE PARKING & STORAGE INCLUDED in the rent price! Spacious private common deck perfect for entertaining. $65/adult to apply, $250/adult move-in fee, NO security deposit, Fur-fam welcome for $25/pet/month 50lbs, limit 2.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3833 N Wayne Avenue #2

Beautiful top floor 3BR/1BA apartment in a prime location nestled in between Lakeview and Uptown. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street with easy access to the Sheridan Red Line and the Clark Street bus. Unit has an updated kitchen with a brand new Whirlpool appliance package and a new front-loading/full-size GE washer and dryer in-unit! Entertain guests on your private deck or in your spacious dining room with a stunning built-in cabinet. This unit is overflowing with Chicago charm with modern updates throughout, like new ceiling fans in each bedroom, A/C and a USB charger in the built-in hutch. Beautiful oak and maple hardwood floors throughout with an inlaid design. Living room has a large bay window. Walking distance to Wrigley Field and popular restaurants and shopping on Southport Corridor, like Tango Sur and Coalfire. Zoned permit parking (383) which makes for nicely available street parking. Available immediately. Come see it today and move right in!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

195 N Harbor Drive #3206

CHICAGO'S FINEST LAKEFRONT LIVING and the ParkShore Condominiums. Splendid views from Michigan Ave to Michigan State! Unbeatable combination of lake, park, and city views through these floor to ceiling bay windows. Two Bedrooms, Two Bathroom, and Bonus Den make for a very spacious corner unit your new home in the heart of the city. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, integrated high-end appliances, and granite counters, Kitchen is Completely open to the living and dining room and also has a washer/dryer. Refinished Solid oak floors throughout. The ParkShore has 24 hour doormen and maintenance staff. The amenities include: rooftop pool and sun deck, whirlpool hot tub, health club, 2 party rooms, a tennis court and outdoor grills. Spa and dry cleaners on-site. Short pedway walk to Bockwinkel's grocery. Mariano's grocery, Millennium Park, Near East Side Park, the river walk and lake are just steps away. Bus 60 connect to all downtown city and suburban transportion.
CHICAGO, IL

