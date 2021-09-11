CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Michelle Obama Recalls the Morning of 9/11 With Her Daughters Malia and Sasha

imdb.com
 7 days ago

Michelle Obama is remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks—as a mother and not as a political figure. The former First Lady took to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the horrific events that unfolded at New York City's World Trade Center. In her moving message, the public figure recalled her memories of that tragic morning on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time, she and her husband and former President Barack Obama lived in Chicago with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, who were then very young. "It was Malia's first day of nursery school—I remember taking her photo, dropping her off for the very first time, and feeling those pangs of...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation

According to a confirmed report from TMZ, television maven Wendy Williams was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation only one day after announcing The Wendy Williams Show‘s new season. Besides her mental health, which has prompted her to voluntarily admit herself for psych issues, Williams has COVID-19, but is asymptomatic. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Hilarious ‘self-own’ Tucker Carlson graphic goes viral

It looked as though Fox’s Tucker Carlson was being trolled by his own show when a caption popped up briefly while he was onscreen, seemingly describing the TV host as “dangerous”.Carlson’s head and shoulders filled the screen while he spoke to the camera, and the chyron running along the bottom of the screen read: “This man is a danger to the country,” followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight.Presumably, the caption was intended to refer to General Mark Milley, as Carlson was devoting the segment of his show to slamming the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen Milley reportedly...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Malia Obama
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#First Lady
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris. Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.
CELEBRITIES
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy