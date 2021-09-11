CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

6450 S NEW ENGLAND Avenue #3C

bhhschicago.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 bedroom end unit with large balcony and new patio doors. Recently remodeled with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, bathroom with tile tub surround. Beautiful gleaming Hardwood Floors, Freshly painted, Newer light fixtures, 6 panel doors, Fans and new AC wall unit. Nothing to do but move right in! Assigned parking. GREAT Location near Midway Airport Clearing Area. Need credit scores of 650 or higher, proof of income, verification of rental history and copy of ID. No pets.

www.bhhschicago.com

2439 W Fargo Avenue #3

2439 W Fargo Avenue #3

Available now! Spacious Gut-Rehabbed West Ridge 3BD/1 BA | Hardwood Floors Lead Throughout Entire Home Complete w/ Separate Living Room and Dining Room | Newly Remodeled Kitchen Feature Ample Counter Space, New Cabinets and Appliances! Large Bedrooms, Enclosed Den Complete w/ Closet and Can Easily Convert to 3rd Bedroom. Sunny From All Sides and W/D In-Unit Complete the Package! 1 month Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due at signing. No Pets | Walkscore 85 | Transitscore 58 | Bikescore 72 | Apply at creditapp2[dot]com.
bhhschicago.com

1426 W THOME Avenue #A1

Well maintained Edgewater 2 bedroom apartment with HEAT included. Kitchen features white appliances: fridge & gas stove & dishwasher. Unit features formal living room with gorgeous decorative fireplace and separate dining room, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, queen size bedrooms, and good closet space. Building offers laundry room, and is conveniently located by transportation and shopping. Cats ok, dog negotiable up to 40 pounds. $65 App Fee | $300 Move-in fee | $150 Cat Fee | $300 Dog Fee.
3833 N Wayne Avenue #2

3833 N Wayne Avenue #2

Beautiful top floor 3BR/1BA apartment in a prime location nestled in between Lakeview and Uptown. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street with easy access to the Sheridan Red Line and the Clark Street bus. Unit has an updated kitchen with a brand new Whirlpool appliance package and a new front-loading/full-size GE washer and dryer in-unit! Entertain guests on your private deck or in your spacious dining room with a stunning built-in cabinet. This unit is overflowing with Chicago charm with modern updates throughout, like new ceiling fans in each bedroom, A/C and a USB charger in the built-in hutch. Beautiful oak and maple hardwood floors throughout with an inlaid design. Living room has a large bay window. Walking distance to Wrigley Field and popular restaurants and shopping on Southport Corridor, like Tango Sur and Coalfire. Zoned permit parking (383) which makes for nicely available street parking. Available immediately. Come see it today and move right in!
bhhschicago.com

3502 N Wilton Avenue #1

Check out this modern 1 bedroom apartment in Lakeview, just steps away from Wrigleyville. You can find modern touches throughout the entire home including: Quartz countertops, vinyl flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, central heating + cooling, keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and FREE WIFI! Pet friendly!!
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60610

Rarely available one of a kind spectacular corner penthouse, over 3200 sq.ft with panoramic premium views of lake and city that will take your breath away! Highly upgraded with marble tiles at the entrance and gorgeous newly refinished hardwood floors through out large living area, family room with a gas fireplace and huge formal dining room. You wouldn't want to leave this gourmet kitchen with subzero fridge, stainless steel appliances, double oven, custom cherry cabinets and granite countertops. Master suite features huge spa-like bathroom, custom walk-in shower, 2 walk-in closets and tremendous space for any size furniture. 2 other good size bedrooms share a luxury hallway bathroom in addition to guest powder room. 2 garage parking spaces are included in rent. Luxury building in the heart of River North with doorman, outdoor pool, fitness center, storage, club house Amazing location walk to loop, shopping, groceries and restaurants. Pets are allowed with extra 1 month deposit.
bhhschicago.com

5952 N Lakewood Avenue #3E

Bright and spacious top floor 1 bed/ 1 bath with full dining room in Edgewater with tree top views, shares no walls with other units. With no one above you, this home provides the solace and serenity you've been seeking! Nice size kitchen, maple cabinets, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances. In unit laundry and additional storage in basement with bike room. Hardwood floors throughout. Nestled in the coveted Magnolia Glen, This home is close to public transportation, library, Whole Foods, El, lakefront and Andersonville entertainment.
bhhschicago.com

3553 W Belmont Avenue #3

Beautifully Maintained and Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Avondale/Logan Square. This stunning sun filled home boasts stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors and more! Lots of storage space throughout. Kitchen has a large pantry! A+ Location, Steps away from the Belmont Blue Line, Expressway, Bus Route, Metra, Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping and Much More! Easy Street Parking. Check out the 3D Tour and Apply Today! Available Now!
4030 Prairie Avenue

4030 Prairie Avenue

$45 APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT AND BACKGROUND, PAID BY APPLICANT. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 675 OR HIGHER. WALK TO ALL SCHOOLS!! 5 MINUTES TO I294. OVER SIZED PRIVATE FENCED IN LOT !! Two Story Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home. ALL NEW MACHANICALS. Large 2 1/2 Car Garage with an OVER SIZED DRIVEWAY. SPACIOUS Fenced Back and Side Yard with Patio Space. The Master is On Main Floor with attached Bath. Great Location .5 mile to 294. 2 Blocks to Junior High, 6 Blocks to Grade School and .4 Mile to High School. TONS of Closet and Storage in the Basement.
12224 S Hamlin Avenue

12224 S Hamlin Avenue

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a 2 car detached garage and fully fenced in yard. Pictures taken prior to current tenant. Home shows well. Showings only Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 5pm until 7:30pm.
32 S FOREST Avenue

32 S FOREST Avenue

Charming Cape Cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and full finished basement. No garage but room for 4 cars on driveway. Updated kitchen & baths, newer windows, refinished hardwood floors and very clean. Sunroom overlooks large fenced yard. Lots of storage space. Great location near schools, parks, Arlington Park train station, access to Rt. 53. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. No smoking. Tenants must have satisfactory credit check and sign the Crime Free Addendum. Tenants are responsible for snow removal and utilities.
3116 S Kerckhoff Avenue

3116 S Kerckhoff Avenue

This beautiful 2007 Built home is located in a quiet and secluded enclave of Point Fermin, close to the Beach, parks, and fabulous restaurants. This neighborhood has a strong sense of community; its heart and soul promotes sociability, great places to go to, and a welcoming charm. This home has a traditional floor plan with the living area on the ground floor - its open layout highlighted by gleaming hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and a real cooks kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage in lustrous stained cabinetry. There is a complete array of stainless steel appliances. The great room has a cozy fireplace on one end and a dining area adjacent to the kitchen. There is access directly from the Great Room to the spacious easy-care patio/yard which is drenched in southern light. A private powder room and additional storage as well as a spacious 2-car garage complete the lower level. Upstairs is the bedroom level with three gracious bedrooms, including a very generous master suite with a fireplace, sumptuous bath with steeping tub, dual lavs, and travertine floors, shower, and counters. The master has an ample walk in closet, and access to a balcony overlooking the front of the property with vistas up the San Pedro hillside. The private laundry area is located on the bedroom level where you need it. This is a very special home, in a very special neighborhood. Enjoy all that Point Fermin has to offer, with this elegant and comfortable home with all the quality amenities that you so rightly expect and deserve.
bhhschicago.com

5136 S Kimbark Avenue #304

Hyde Park at a great price! Located on a beautiful tree-lined street this studio bedroom is perfect. Heat is included and laundry is located in the building. Plenty of storage and spacious rooms will bring out your inner decorator. Transportation and shopping is less than one block away! Close to U of Chicago and the medical center. Do not let this one pass you by.
bhhschicago.com

900 S Wabash Avenue #302

This open and inviting, exposed brick loft is perfectly situated near everything the South Loop has to offer. Just a few blocks from the Roosevelt Station, and walking distance to Grant Park, Millennium Park and the lake front. Enjoy one bed, one bath, with a large living space, and incredible natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the main part of the unit, with brand new carpet in the bedroom. Cable/Internet is included, and there is paid laundry in the basement, bike storage, pets allowed with approval/rules and deposit.
bhhschicago.com

1273 Old Mill Lane #1273

Beautiful, Large 3 BR & 3 baths WYNNFIELD Model end unit with 2car garage. Generous sized kitchen overlooking the foyer, Ceramic Tile Baths, Mater Bath has Soaking Tub, Separate Shower. Spacious Liv. RM with Vaulted Ceilings, COMBINED Din. Rm., EAT IN KITCHEN, Large Deck. Den Could Be Used As 4th bedroom. Great Location. Landlord will be replacing the carpet before the new tenants move in. Income must be 3 times the rent and credit score must be at least 650. Available for sale (MLS # 11129578)
672 W Sheridan Road #2

672 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and great natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Separate dining room besides the massive living room. Small deck off the back bedroom, that's private to this unit. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
mansionglobal.com

Full 79th Floor of New York’s 432 Park Avenue Lists for $135 Million

The entire 79th floor of the supertall, Rafael Viñoly-designed Manhattan tower 432 Park Avenue officially hit the market Monday for $135 million, Mansion Global has learned. The more than 8,000-square-foot residence, designed by Japanese artist and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto, was marketed at the beginning of the year as a “whisper listing,” but no price was made public at that time. It’s the first time the home has been on the market since it was purchased from the developer in 2016 for just over $59 million.
355 Burkhardt Court #S

355 Burkhardt Court #S

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit in the very heart of Forest Park!! 1010 square feet overlooking Madison Street, features a custom chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. 2 full bathrooms with high-end finishes. Full laundry room with washer/dryer. Large living room and kitchen/dining room await all your entertaining. Agent Owned.
bhhschicago.com

10113 Old Orchard Court #203

Awesome updated 2 bedroom condo with beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly Painted and new vertical blinds. Spacious Living room with an L-shaped dining area that leads to a great balcony facing the Wilmette Golf course. Great kitchen with Granite countertops, Cherry wood cabinets, and built-in dishwasher. Generous size bedrooms, Sun drenched unit, Open floor plan gives this condo a spacious and comfortable feel. One car assigned parking space is included in lease # 46. A laundry facility is available in the building. Walking distance to Old Orchard Shopping Center. Enjoy the great restaurants and entertainment that Skokie has to offer.
1405 McDaniels Avenue

1405 McDaniels Avenue

Beautiful stucco and timber 4+1 bedroom Tudor home on double wide lot with detached 2 car garage in the heart of Highland Park. Upon entry, as you walk into the foyer and flow into the stunning living room you are greeted with the beautiful design and trim with a wood burning fireplace in the center of the room with wood beams overhead. To the left is a wonderful sunroom that doubles as a playroom or office flooded with light. To the right is a large and gracious dining room with an adjacent office that doubles as the fourth bedroom with a newer and updated powder room. The kitchen features a eat in area breakfast room with a side staircase to the driveway and the basement. The second floor features 3 large and generous bedrooms with a newer shared hall bath. The primary bedroom features a balcony that could be space to grow into with sliders to the deck. The back bedroom has attic assess with room to grow over the kitchen. The basement includes a large recreation and play room, a bedroom, a laundry area, a full bath and storage galore. The back yard is huge with a shed and a detached 2 car garage. Walk to Highland Park aqua park pool, playground, schools, downtown, Sunset Park, post office, restaurants, shopping and so much more. Close to all transportation and ready to call your new home. Sold "as is". Renovate, update, expand or enjoy this incredible property to build the home of your dreams. Priced to sell!
