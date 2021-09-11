6450 S NEW ENGLAND Avenue #3C

This beautiful 2007 Built home is located in a quiet and secluded enclave of Point Fermin, close to the Beach, parks, and fabulous restaurants. This neighborhood has a strong sense of community; its heart and soul promotes sociability, great places to go to, and a welcoming charm. This home has a traditional floor plan with the living area on the ground floor - its open layout highlighted by gleaming hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and a real cooks kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage in lustrous stained cabinetry. There is a complete array of stainless steel appliances. The great room has a cozy fireplace on one end and a dining area adjacent to the kitchen. There is access directly from the Great Room to the spacious easy-care patio/yard which is drenched in southern light. A private powder room and additional storage as well as a spacious 2-car garage complete the lower level. Upstairs is the bedroom level with three gracious bedrooms, including a very generous master suite with a fireplace, sumptuous bath with steeping tub, dual lavs, and travertine floors, shower, and counters. The master has an ample walk in closet, and access to a balcony overlooking the front of the property with vistas up the San Pedro hillside. The private laundry area is located on the bedroom level where you need it. This is a very special home, in a very special neighborhood. Enjoy all that Point Fermin has to offer, with this elegant and comfortable home with all the quality amenities that you so rightly expect and deserve.

