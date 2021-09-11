Wet Feet, Wauguls & Wildflowers - Back on the Bibbulmun Track
Stretching for 1000km between Kalamunda in the Perth Hills and Albany on the Southern Ocean, the Bibbulmun Track is one of Australia's longest and most loved walking trails. It's not hard to see the appeal. Almost entirely contained within a string of National Parks and other protected conservation areas, it passes through the botanical wonderland of the South-West forests, before paralleling the Southern Ocean for much of the way between Walpole and Albany. At it's northern end the track runs for 210km (crossing two highways in the process) without encountering a single town. After that, a small town is passed through roughly every 4-8 days, allowing through-hikers to either stock up on whatever food might be available from the local grocery store, or collect food drop boxes that they have sent on ahead in the post - so that it is quite common for people to walk the full thousand kilometres without having to leave the Track at any stage (though invariably the odd rest day would be taken in some of the 'Track towns' along the way).
