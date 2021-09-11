CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Wet Feet, Wauguls & Wildflowers - Back on the Bibbulmun Track

travelblog.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStretching for 1000km between Kalamunda in the Perth Hills and Albany on the Southern Ocean, the Bibbulmun Track is one of Australia's longest and most loved walking trails. It's not hard to see the appeal. Almost entirely contained within a string of National Parks and other protected conservation areas, it passes through the botanical wonderland of the South-West forests, before paralleling the Southern Ocean for much of the way between Walpole and Albany. At it's northern end the track runs for 210km (crossing two highways in the process) without encountering a single town. After that, a small town is passed through roughly every 4-8 days, allowing through-hikers to either stock up on whatever food might be available from the local grocery store, or collect food drop boxes that they have sent on ahead in the post - so that it is quite common for people to walk the full thousand kilometres without having to leave the Track at any stage (though invariably the odd rest day would be taken in some of the 'Track towns' along the way).

www.travelblog.org

Comments / 1

Related
Only In Pennsylvania

Run Across Fascinating Ruins Along Devil’s Hole Trail In Pennsylvania

Hiking just might be one of the most unique activities in all of PA. After all, no matter what trail we hike – whether it’s easy or difficult, long or short – we never know just what we’re going to encounter. We might pass 200-year-old trees, cross a historic covered bridge, or come across mysterious […] The post Run Across Fascinating Ruins Along Devil’s Hole Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Vermont

Catch Some Views And See Wildlife When You Hike This 1.9-Mile Mount Philo Loop Trail In Vermont

If you’re looking for a special hike that your entire family can enjoy, plan a day trip to The Mount Philo Loop Trail. Located in Mount Philo State Park, this 1.9-mile loop is perfect for spending time in nature and taking in spectacular views. Although The Mount Philo Western Loop is rated moderate, there are […] The post Catch Some Views And See Wildlife When You Hike This 1.9-Mile Mount Philo Loop Trail In Vermont appeared first on Only In Your State.
VERMONT STATE
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

A Walk at the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve

After four years studying marketing and writing at Ithaca College, there’s still so much in town I want to explore. Between the gorgeous nature trails and exciting events, I’ll likely never run out of things to do in Ithaca, but I’m determined to make the most of my last year and the first place I visited was the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve. While I’m not much of a hiker, I do enjoy spending time in nature, and the Preserve offers a quick, easy way to get a fix of the outdoors.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowing Rivers#Southern Ocean#Albany Highway#The Bibbulmun Track#Post Office
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
Only In West Virginia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In West Virginia, According To The Farmers Almanac

West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
editorials24.com

Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger

This fast-food restaurant literally gave her the finger. A Bolivian woman will likely never look at “finger food” the same way again after she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger. A video of the revolting find is currently blowing up online, Newsflash reported.
RESTAURANTS
My 1053 WJLT

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To An Ancient Wisconsin Logging Dam And See A Sight Like No Other

Hidden away in a Northwoods Wisconsin forest, there’s an amazing spot that gives visitors a glimpse at the 1800s logging boom. The Round Lake Logging Dam is a rustic piece of early engineering that’s pretty incredible and it can be accessed via a short but scenic hike. You can climb onto the dam, see how it was used to move giant logs downriver – you may even see a ghost of a lumberjack! Here’s what’s waiting for you in the forest.
WISCONSIN STATE
travelblog.org

Londrossi gate to Mkubwa camp

The first day of hiking started by waking up, getting my pack weighed, and then a long, 3 hr van ride, to the Londrossi Gate. The van ride was long with a small break at basically a gas station for the porters to eat some breakfast. There are people who farm right along the slopes that lead up to the gate because the volcanic soil is so good. The gate is straight West of the mountain and is mainly used for anyone who is hiking the Lemosho route. At this gate, I ate a boxed lunch, and then began hiking. The entire day is through the Rainforest zone with lush green landscapes everywhere. The trail is pretty evenly graded and this was the easiest day of hiking out of the 8 total. There are also some monkeys that live in this area that I was lucky enough to spot. The pace is kept slow to help acclimitization so this hike took about 6 hrs. At the camp, I got my own tent, and set up shop for the night. There isn't much to talk about on this day, it was just a fun hike through the rainforest.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Yellowstone Day

The plan for today was made around the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center, as we needed to be there for the 3:30 pm food hiding session. This worked out well as we always take the grand-kids out for 1 nice breakfast so we headed to Yellowstone for breakfast at the Old Faithful Inn.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

A Quiet Start to A Trip

We left for Nate’s on Monday, this grandkids trip different as we started out by ourselves. A little piece and quiet before the gang of grandkids. We helped Nate and Bekki can apricots, babysit kids, clean and ready for friends. Dale worked with Nate on repairing a piece of equipment, something he loves to do. Unfortunately, there was no time for a backpacking trip.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Home with everything ticked

Remember back at the start of this trip we said we had a number of foci. We wanted to get to The Painted Desert. √ We did it albeit with some adventures to make it there. We wanted to be in Roxby Downs for Father’s Day. √ We did it and had a wonderful time with T, Z and Luna.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Spectacular sea views on the Jurassic Coast

A stunning day of blue sky, sea and wonderful scenic coastline. We were woken by the Swanage Steam train going past our windscreen while we were still in bed. Didn't wave as we hadn't shut the front blind and didn't want anyone looking in !. Headed west from the campsite...
WORLD
travelblog.org

Back to the mainland on the Jurassic Coast

Woke up to the dreary wet morning we had been promised. Actually woken up to the sound of quite heavy rain in the night and discovered in the morning that some had rained in through the window we had left slightly open. Never mind, the sofa will dry and not complaining about a bit of rain. We have been incredibly lucky this trip and stayed remarkably dry.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Kirkcudbrightshire 2 - Castle Douglas/ Threave Castle Gardens/Hot house Begonias and the thinking Gardener

Gabby the motorhome has squeezed herself into a space on the car park at Threave Castle Gardens the home of a school of horticulture for Scotland. We found a spot right up against the hedge . Admittedly it was two spaces but it made sense to park larger vehicles out of the way there . However the car owners thought differently. Although there were plenty of car size spaces they seemed to prefer the side we were on . Frustrating because they seem to have little idea of how to think of motorhomes and park selfishly. The weather was still dreek and the rain fell steadily. Not the best of weathers to see a garden which was laid mostly to grass . Still it had to be done .. We had seen a castle , an abbey, visited a town and seen the sea . All that was left was a garden.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy