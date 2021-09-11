CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Visit to Queen Victoria's Osborne House

travelblog.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are being so very lucky with the weather. Lovely today and more blue sky as the day went on but not the intense heat of last week so really very pleasant. We headed straight for Osborne House in East Cowes. This is English Heritage and I had prebooked and used a discount code given me by next motorhome along.. with a 2 for one offer. Worked beautifully and very definitely cheap at half the price.

www.travelblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
travelblog.org

Kirkcudbrightshire 1 - Kirkcudbright /a hard place to park /an empty marina and lunch problems

Kirk Cud Bright - Kirk Coo Brie - Sion pondered long and hard on the way to pronounce the towns name . Brie he said - thats a cheese . Yes exactly but the Scots pronounce the town Kirk Coo Brie and it has nothing to do with cheese . In fact its name might derive from Kirk Cuthbert . We had read that it was the perfect place to visit . An artists town with a Stewartry museum and a castle. So off we set . Parking was not easy. Google had showed us a good car park in the middle of the town . Full - cars parked up and packed in like sardines . Not a hope of getting Gabby in . The marina next door was totally empty. A missed opportunity to allow parking which would have brought in much needed revenue . The houses were tall and built of that red warm sandstone so beloved by Scottish builders . The streets were wide enough for cars to park on either side and have a gap in the middle wide enough for two vehicles .. Sadly although there was much in the way of roadside parking it.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

From council house to royal palace: My life as the Queen’s piper

Each morning at exactly nine o’clock, a little-known ritual takes place in grounds of where the Queen is in residence. For 15 minutes, a lone piper in Highland uniform strikes up a selection of tunes below the monarch's window - a position called the Piper to the Sovereign. Scottish veteran...
CELEBRITIES
travelblog.org

Dumfries and Galloway 3 Dundrennan Abbey/dreek all day/ getting lost following Silly Sat Nag

Day 2 - following silly sat nag . We put in Dundrennan . She should have found it . She got one on her and we ended up down a narrow lane with no sign of an abbey of any kind . We switched her off and got out the map. She was not far wrong . Probably if we had continued along the narrow road we would have come out in the village of Dundrennan and found the abbey. Instead we turned round in an old abandoned farmyard , followed a wagon and ended up back on the main road where we dumped the sat nag and followed our noses. Eventually we found the village and the signs for the abbey . So easy when you don't use a sat nag.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Dumfries and Galloway 1 - Caerlaverock Castle /Castle Aire /watching folks to see if they pay

Gabby the motorhome is parked up on a free aire near to Caerlaverock Castle . This is a bit of a novelty . As a country we are far behind Europe providing facilities for cheap or free overnight stops for motorhomes. We are still a caravan nation and campsites seem to be the order of the day . Not for us . We dont need the electricity nor do we need the facilities . This site with its hardstanding , drinking water taps, grey waste disposal and a place to get rid of the cassette toilet waste is all we need. It is situated partway between Caerlaverock Castle and Glencaple . A hint of its beginnings there . Caple perhaps a corruption of the welsh word capel - a chapel . Caerlaverock from the welsh word for fort- Caer . The rest a corruption from Llwyarth or even the scottish word for a skylark .We have the road to one side of us and the reed marshes of the River Nith and the Solway Firth to the other side . It is quiet at the moment with just a handful of vans parked up. Each obeying the 4 metre gap .
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
travelblog.org

Back to the mainland on the Jurassic Coast

Woke up to the dreary wet morning we had been promised. Actually woken up to the sound of quite heavy rain in the night and discovered in the morning that some had rained in through the window we had left slightly open. Never mind, the sofa will dry and not complaining about a bit of rain. We have been incredibly lucky this trip and stayed remarkably dry.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Spectacular sea views on the Jurassic Coast

A stunning day of blue sky, sea and wonderful scenic coastline. We were woken by the Swanage Steam train going past our windscreen while we were still in bed. Didn't wave as we hadn't shut the front blind and didn't want anyone looking in !. Headed west from the campsite...
WORLD
travelblog.org

Reykjavík Waterside Wander

We usually like to accumulate a couple of days at least before trip blogging but..... we are hoping for something quite spectacular tomorrow so thought we would cover just our last 24 hours. Last evening we headed towards the Old Harbour which has in recent years been turned into something...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pub#English#Italian#Swiss Cottage
travelblog.org

Londrossi gate to Mkubwa camp

The first day of hiking started by waking up, getting my pack weighed, and then a long, 3 hr van ride, to the Londrossi Gate. The van ride was long with a small break at basically a gas station for the porters to eat some breakfast. There are people who farm right along the slopes that lead up to the gate because the volcanic soil is so good. The gate is straight West of the mountain and is mainly used for anyone who is hiking the Lemosho route. At this gate, I ate a boxed lunch, and then began hiking. The entire day is through the Rainforest zone with lush green landscapes everywhere. The trail is pretty evenly graded and this was the easiest day of hiking out of the 8 total. There are also some monkeys that live in this area that I was lucky enough to spot. The pace is kept slow to help acclimitization so this hike took about 6 hrs. At the camp, I got my own tent, and set up shop for the night. There isn't much to talk about on this day, it was just a fun hike through the rainforest.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Home with everything ticked

Remember back at the start of this trip we said we had a number of foci. We wanted to get to The Painted Desert. √ We did it albeit with some adventures to make it there. We wanted to be in Roxby Downs for Father’s Day. √ We did it and had a wonderful time with T, Z and Luna.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Searching for the Changing Leaves

We had a late start but we were on vacation so we didn’t care. We planned for our next stop to be Intake 2 in the Sierra’s, just west of Bishop. As we got ready to go we realized that we’d be driving by our favorite BBQ spot west of Memphis, the Copper Top in Big Pine. We decided that we’d eat a light breakfast then stuff of ribs and goodies from Schat’s in Bishop then head up the mountain.
TRAVEL
My 1053 WJLT

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
travelblog.org

We've got a ticket to Ryde

Another gorgeous blue sky today - so kind of summer to stay with us. Off we went for a ride in Smart Arse to Ryde. We had heard there was a Classic Car rally on the seafront there so headed straight for the Esplanade and sure enough there were cars aplenty. First though we went along the pier. This dates back to the mid 1800s and is the second longest seaside pier in the country. Certainly long enough and we walked 1 mile just getting to the end and back.
WORLD
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To An Ancient Wisconsin Logging Dam And See A Sight Like No Other

Hidden away in a Northwoods Wisconsin forest, there’s an amazing spot that gives visitors a glimpse at the 1800s logging boom. The Round Lake Logging Dam is a rustic piece of early engineering that’s pretty incredible and it can be accessed via a short but scenic hike. You can climb onto the dam, see how it was used to move giant logs downriver – you may even see a ghost of a lumberjack! Here’s what’s waiting for you in the forest.
WISCONSIN STATE
romper.com

The Queen Leaves Treats For Her Great-Grandkids When They Visit

She might be the longest-reigning monarch the United Kingdom has ever seen, but she’s also a sweet Gan-Gan to her 11 great-grandchildren. And much like other loving grandmothers, she knows how to make the little ones feel important. Queen Elizabeth is apparently all about leaving her great-grandchildren little gifts to let them know how important they are to her. Her family is quite clearly incredibly important to her, and who could blame Queen Elizabeth for wanting to spend time with such adorable little royals?
ENTERTAINMENT
fayettecountyrecord.com

Warrenton’s Queen of Glamping

In this monthly series, local realtor Andrea Schutter Riebeling does a Q & A with local business leaders about what inspires them. This month’s spotlight is on Kaci VanCoutren, who owns Warrenton’s Lone Star Glamp Inn. 1.) What is your business? My name is Kaci VanCoutren. Sterling and I started an indoor glamping experience, called Lone Star Glamp Inn. We have 12 vintage glampers and 18…
WARRENTON, TX
travelblog.org

Back en route

We left our friend Marie-Laure and her family yesterday morning, to return to the route of France en velo. It was a long day through oak-studded farmland. We landed in a quirky chambre d'hotes run by an English couple, Two French cyclists were also staying there, and it was fun to hear about their approach to touring (i.e. much less planned than ours!)
LIFESTYLE
swiowanewssource.com

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Heritage House

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Heritage House on Thursday, Sept. 9 to celebrate new staff. Executive Director, Peter Gray, introduced the Ambassadors to Julian Bedolla who came on board in May as the Executive Chef/Food & Beverage Director. Julian is originally from California and has an extensive background in country club dining across the US and is experienced in a large variety of cuisines. Julian enjoys creating experience through food and encouraging those around him to try new combinations of flavors.
ATLANTIC, IA
travelblog.org

Taking a break

We arrived Friday at the family home of our friend Marie-Laure to stay for a couple of days. A really welcome break after 7 straight days of riding, between 60 and 80 km a day!. The first few days we rode through rolling farm country, often passing through villages with...
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Travel Blog

What’s new with all of you? Hope everything is going along the way you want it to. Summer has faded and we are well into the Autumn season…..we’ll, some of you are anyway. Here at Tropical Palms, it seems like we are still at the height of the summer season. The weather is HOT, HOT and HOTTER. Cory tries working outside getting our RV all set up. The brief moments that I go out, I start to sweat. Nice!! We both end up as sweat balls. We feel like human baked potatoes. Lulu won’t even consider trying it. She doesn’t have sweat glands and would die from heat stroke if she ventured out. God forbid. Our air conditioners on the RV are our Godsend. I never liked air conditioning but welcome it eagerly and gratefully now.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy