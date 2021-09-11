Coloursfest Outdoor 2021

In my early twenties I was convinced that I’d never be lonely if I could make other people love the things I love, which is why I became a nature guide (and also a writer). Though I no longer believe this to be particularly true—I’ve moved on to other fallacies—I still consider it an incredible privilege when people trust me enough to lead them in something new outdoors. It’s also a role that comes with responsibility: how you introduce people to the outdoors plays a huge part in whether they feel comfortable, welcome, and like they belong. So let’s say your friend mentions that they’d like to try hiking—or camping, or kayaking, or any number of outdoorsy things that can be daunting to newbies—and asks if you’ll bring them along. Hooray! How do you make sure the experience is positive? Here are some tips for helping friends or loved ones (of all ages) feel like this whole outdoors thing might be for them, too.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO