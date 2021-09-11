1655 W Wallen Avenue #1E

Beautiful stucco and timber 4+1 bedroom Tudor home on double wide lot with detached 2 car garage in the heart of Highland Park. Upon entry, as you walk into the foyer and flow into the stunning living room you are greeted with the beautiful design and trim with a wood burning fireplace in the center of the room with wood beams overhead. To the left is a wonderful sunroom that doubles as a playroom or office flooded with light. To the right is a large and gracious dining room with an adjacent office that doubles as the fourth bedroom with a newer and updated powder room. The kitchen features a eat in area breakfast room with a side staircase to the driveway and the basement. The second floor features 3 large and generous bedrooms with a newer shared hall bath. The primary bedroom features a balcony that could be space to grow into with sliders to the deck. The back bedroom has attic assess with room to grow over the kitchen. The basement includes a large recreation and play room, a bedroom, a laundry area, a full bath and storage galore. The back yard is huge with a shed and a detached 2 car garage. Walk to Highland Park aqua park pool, playground, schools, downtown, Sunset Park, post office, restaurants, shopping and so much more. Close to all transportation and ready to call your new home. Sold "as is". Renovate, update, expand or enjoy this incredible property to build the home of your dreams. Priced to sell!

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO