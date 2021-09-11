CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1655 W Wallen Avenue #1E

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome check out this newly updated 2BR/1BA condo in Rogers Park! The unit features hardwood floors throughout and plenty of windows for sunlight in all rooms. The kitchen has new appliances including dishwasher and laundry in-unit! Both bedrooms are a good size, and can easily fit a queen bedroom set. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash, cooking gas, and heat. Pets negotiable. *3D TOUR AVAILABLE*

1435 E 53rd Street #3W

Heart of Hyde Park and stunning church views. Sunny corner home with modern upgrades. Hardwood floors throughout. three spacious bedrooms with closets. Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Large modern kitchen with dishwasher opens up to a back porch. Common laundry room in the building.
10113 Old Orchard Court #203

Awesome updated 2 bedroom condo with beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly Painted and new vertical blinds. Spacious Living room with an L-shaped dining area that leads to a great balcony facing the Wilmette Golf course. Great kitchen with Granite countertops, Cherry wood cabinets, and built-in dishwasher. Generous size bedrooms, Sun drenched unit, Open floor plan gives this condo a spacious and comfortable feel. One car assigned parking space is included in lease # 46. A laundry facility is available in the building. Walking distance to Old Orchard Shopping Center. Enjoy the great restaurants and entertainment that Skokie has to offer.
3833 N Wayne Avenue #2

Beautiful top floor 3BR/1BA apartment in a prime location nestled in between Lakeview and Uptown. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street with easy access to the Sheridan Red Line and the Clark Street bus. Unit has an updated kitchen with a brand new Whirlpool appliance package and a new front-loading/full-size GE washer and dryer in-unit! Entertain guests on your private deck or in your spacious dining room with a stunning built-in cabinet. This unit is overflowing with Chicago charm with modern updates throughout, like new ceiling fans in each bedroom, A/C and a USB charger in the built-in hutch. Beautiful oak and maple hardwood floors throughout with an inlaid design. Living room has a large bay window. Walking distance to Wrigley Field and popular restaurants and shopping on Southport Corridor, like Tango Sur and Coalfire. Zoned permit parking (383) which makes for nicely available street parking. Available immediately. Come see it today and move right in!
672 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and great natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Separate dining room besides the massive living room. Small deck off the back bedroom, that's private to this unit. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60624

Amazing New Development in Humboldt Park! Be the first to live in this completely redesigned 1 bedroom luxury unit featuring hardwood flooring throughout, crown molding and ceiling fans. New modern kitchen with 42" shaker cabinets, butcher block countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliance package. Finely tiled bath detailed with fine finishes. Keyed entrances and exterior security cameras. On-site laundry coming soon! Easy access to public transportation, parks and shopping. $65 per adult 18+ to apply. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
2144 W SCHILLER Street #E

COMING AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1! In the center of one of the city's hottest neighborhoods, sits a spacious split floorplan with king-sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor of a boutique building. This townhome-style gated community is on a quiet tree-lined street in Wicker Park just steps from the popular 6 corner intersection chock-full of restaurants, shops, nightlife. Gleaming hardwood floors reflect natural light throughout the living and dining space complete with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen features a large patry and tons of counter/cabinet storage. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets plus additional storage in the laundry room off of the kitchen, and GARAGE PARKING & STORAGE INCLUDED in the rent price! Spacious private common deck perfect for entertaining. $65/adult to apply, $250/adult move-in fee, NO security deposit, Fur-fam welcome for $25/pet/month 50lbs, limit 2.
23 Pickford Road

This Ranch home has it ALL! So many NEW items you have to see for yourself!!! 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms PLUS Full Basement Bathroom. NEW Wood Laminate Flooring in Living Room, Kitchen, and Hallway NEW Stove and NEW Refrigerator Updated bathroom. Want a Hot Tub in the future? The Slab and roughed in electrical has already been done for you. Roof and Sump Pump recently replaced. Updated windows have been added to the home to make cleaning a breeze. Walk into the living room with floor to ceiling fireplace. HUGE eat-in Kitchen. Master Bedroom with loads of closet space and Jack & Jill bathroom. Fully Fenced private backyard Attached Garage PLUS heated 2 car detached garage in rear of the property. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! Applicants Requirements; Gross monthly household income must be at least 3x monthly rent amount with a maximum 50% Debt-to-income ratio allowed. Minimum 625 credit score, no exceptions. Co-Signers' income needs to be 4 times the monthly rent to qualify. The application fee is non-refundable $50 per adult, all tenants/adults over 18+ must apply.
1770 1st Street #703

Spacious and sunny one-bedroom with an open layout on 7th floor with great views! Floor to ceiling windows with tons of natural light. Newer carpeting throughout. In-unit laundry. Central a/c. Lots of closet space. Sun deck. Close to lake and train. Located in the heart of downtown Highland Park, everything is a short walk away! 1 garage space included. A second garage space is available for an additional fee. Close to metra train, highway, and lake!
2913 N Clark Street #2R

Available Oct 1st. Sunny, top floor one bedroom apartment located near Clark/Oakdale, with easy access to #22 Clark bus route. Large private deck! Building is pet friendly with no pet fees. NO security deposit OR move in fee. Central heat and air, dishwasher and good light. 24hr notice to show while occupied through September.
3121 N Washtenaw Avenue #3

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in booming Avondale location! Recently upgraded unit features newer flooring, kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms are good and equal sized, with good closest space. Kitchen features white cabinets and space for small table. Heat included in rent. Easy walk to Kuma's Corner, Honey Butter Fried Chicken and plenty of other solid food and night life options. Easy access to Logan Square and Lakeview neighborhoods, as well as 90/94. Available Now. Dogs under 25lbs ok with $25/mo additional rent per dog.
11201 S LANGLEY Avenue #2H

Contemporary style building in the Pullman Historic district. 2nd floor corner unit with lots of sunlight. New floors throughout the unit. Great closet space. Heat and cooking gas provided. Coin laundry in building and off street parking available. Near parks, transportation, shopping and expressways. Good Rental references and good credit required. Renter's insurance and home visit required. Move in fee $600. No security deposit. NO PETS.
3502 N Wilton Avenue #1

Check out this modern 1 bedroom apartment in Lakeview, just steps away from Wrigleyville. You can find modern touches throughout the entire home including: Quartz countertops, vinyl flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, central heating + cooling, keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and FREE WIFI! Pet friendly!!
1555 Ellinwood Avenue #603

This is a two bedroom in the brand new Ellison Des Plaines Apartment luxury complex. Unit features a spacious open layout, with Balconies or patios out door areas. High efficiency washer and dryer, Kitchen with Quarts counter tops, and SS appliances. Amenities include resort style swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, theater room, business center, fire pit with lounge area, grilling stations and package system. An ideal location within walking distance to shopping, train station, dining and entertainment options. Application fee is $65 per adult. One time administration fee of $350. Gas, Water, sewer, trash fee is based on usage. One time Pet fee $300 per pet, and $35 pet rent per month. Garage Parking $100 or $35 for outdoor space. Storage available for $35-$50 per month. The Ellison apartments Management Company will be administering the rental requirements to rent this property. The lease price is based on 13 month lease and can change at anytime without notice.
355 Burkhardt Court #S

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit in the very heart of Forest Park!! 1010 square feet overlooking Madison Street, features a custom chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. 2 full bathrooms with high-end finishes. Full laundry room with washer/dryer. Large living room and kitchen/dining room await all your entertaining. Agent Owned.
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60612

Gorgeous first level condo! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, large living room with fireplace, and a large sliding glass door that lets in an abundance of light and leads to the front patio. The kitchen is outfitted in maple cabinets and granite countertops. It also includes access to a one car garage and private gate access to the rear of the property.
3553 W Belmont Avenue #3

Beautifully Maintained and Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Avondale/Logan Square. This stunning sun filled home boasts stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, hardwood floors and more! Lots of storage space throughout. Kitchen has a large pantry! A+ Location, Steps away from the Belmont Blue Line, Expressway, Bus Route, Metra, Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping and Much More! Easy Street Parking. Check out the 3D Tour and Apply Today! Available Now!
299 N Dunton Avenue #501

Floor to Ceiling Windows!!! Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
4030 Prairie Avenue

$45 APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT AND BACKGROUND, PAID BY APPLICANT. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 675 OR HIGHER. WALK TO ALL SCHOOLS!! 5 MINUTES TO I294. OVER SIZED PRIVATE FENCED IN LOT !! Two Story Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home. ALL NEW MACHANICALS. Large 2 1/2 Car Garage with an OVER SIZED DRIVEWAY. SPACIOUS Fenced Back and Side Yard with Patio Space. The Master is On Main Floor with attached Bath. Great Location .5 mile to 294. 2 Blocks to Junior High, 6 Blocks to Grade School and .4 Mile to High School. TONS of Closet and Storage in the Basement.
1405 McDaniels Avenue

Beautiful stucco and timber 4+1 bedroom Tudor home on double wide lot with detached 2 car garage in the heart of Highland Park. Upon entry, as you walk into the foyer and flow into the stunning living room you are greeted with the beautiful design and trim with a wood burning fireplace in the center of the room with wood beams overhead. To the left is a wonderful sunroom that doubles as a playroom or office flooded with light. To the right is a large and gracious dining room with an adjacent office that doubles as the fourth bedroom with a newer and updated powder room. The kitchen features a eat in area breakfast room with a side staircase to the driveway and the basement. The second floor features 3 large and generous bedrooms with a newer shared hall bath. The primary bedroom features a balcony that could be space to grow into with sliders to the deck. The back bedroom has attic assess with room to grow over the kitchen. The basement includes a large recreation and play room, a bedroom, a laundry area, a full bath and storage galore. The back yard is huge with a shed and a detached 2 car garage. Walk to Highland Park aqua park pool, playground, schools, downtown, Sunset Park, post office, restaurants, shopping and so much more. Close to all transportation and ready to call your new home. Sold "as is". Renovate, update, expand or enjoy this incredible property to build the home of your dreams. Priced to sell!
3042 W DIVERSEY Avenue #G

Massive 3-bed/2-bath unit in a prime Logan Square location. Steps from all the acclaimed restaurants, bars, parks, and other culture. Close to public transportation and the blue line. The entire unit has been renovated and finished hardwood floors, an oversized living/dining space, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, travertine baths, tons of natural light from multiple windows, and in-unit laundry. This is a must see unit!! *For sale as well*
