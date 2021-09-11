CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lucifer’: Amenadiel Gets a Very Unwanted Blast From His Past (Recap)

imdb.com
 7 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Lucifer Season 6, Episode 6 “A Lot Dirtier Than That.”] “I love … being a cop,” Amenadiel (D.B Woodside) awkwardly says to his training officer, Sonya Harris (Merrin Dungey), at one point. He may be covering for the conversation he’s having with his ghost friend Dan (Kevin Alejandro) — only celestials can see him — but it turns out that’s a statement he and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) must wonder about after the angel runs into the last person he wants to at work. Meanwhile, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) still refuses to believe he left his daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) willingly in the future and decides to make up all the time they lost together with somewhat disastrous results. Some Things Really Need to Change At a crime scene, Amenadiel’s a bit eager to share all his findings — a nosy neighbor could be an eyewitness, there’s a second toothbrush in the.

www.imdb.com

celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Misunderstood, Finally Finds Love – Kimberlin Brown Hints

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is back causing all kinds of trouble between “SINN.” Even though John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) said goodbye to his birth mother, Sheila’s not leaving until she’s good and ready. As for what is in Sheila’s future, the actress said the villain is misunderstood and teased that she could find love.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

D.B. Woodside Talks Amenadiel as a Response to Toxic Masculinity, and The Journey of Lucifer Season 6

D.B. Woodside knows how to tell a story. Whether that be as an actor, as a director – he directed an episode during Lucifer season 6, and the only thing we can tease is this: it’s one of our favorite episodes in the entire show – or as someone giving an interview that feels more like a casual chat. Except not too casual, because important, heavy topics were touched upon.
TV SERIES
doniphanherald.com

‘Lucifer’: The Truth About Corbett & Dan’s Shocking News (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 2 “Buckets of Baggage.”]. If your last boyfriend turned out to be a serial killer, you’d have some trust issues, too. That’s the boat forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) is in when it comes to a future with Detective Carol Corbett (Scott Porter), and who can blame her? Fortunately, on Lucifer, she knows a couple of people — unbeknownst to her — with superstrength to help her break into places to get some answers. (Someone tell her the truth already!)
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Premiere: A Godly Revelation & an Engagement (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Lucifer Season 6 premiere “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here.”]. When Lucifer picks up again, it’s been about a month since the titular devil (Tom Ellis) and his archangel twin Michael (also Ellis) faced off to determine who would take over for their retired father, God (Dennis Haysbert). Lucifer won and … he’s still on Earth.
TV SERIES
nolangroupmedia.com

‘Lucifer’ Fills Its Penultimate Episode With Heartfelt — and Heartbreaking — Goodbyes (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 9 “Goodbye, Lucifer.”]. The farewell tour is officially underway, with the day Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is set to disappear and leave Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and their future daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) here in the drama’s aptly-titled penultimate episode. That sets the stage for on-screen goodbyes as well, ones that have us — and the characters — tearing up.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Lucifer’ Series Finale: Will Lucifer’s Calling Keep Deckerstar From Being ‘Partners ‘Til the End’? (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the Lucifer series finale “Partners ‘Til the End.”] Lucifer, in its beautiful, heartbreaking, and very emotional series finale, focuses entirely on the titular character (played by Tom Ellis), his love, Chloe Decker (Lauren German), and their future daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), as the three fight to keep their family together (in more ways than one). It’s the events that follow after escaped killer Vincent Le Mec (Rob Benedict) kidnaps Rory and her parents set out to save her that allow Lucifer to answer the question he’s been struggling with: What is his calling now that he knows it’s not to become God? Vincent Messed With the Wrong Family As much as Lucifer would prefer Chloe to stay home, she insists on going with him to rescue Rory and leaves him no choice. “Partners ’til the end,” she reminds him. It may end up being a good thing she’s with ...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Lucifer’: Maze & Eve’s Wedding Day Hits a Few Snags (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Lucifer Season 6, Episode 7 “My Best Fiend’s Wedding.”] “Drama? It’s Maze and big feelings, what could possibly go wrong,” Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) asks as everyone gets ready for the demon (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve’s (Inbar Lavi) wedding on Lucifer. And yes, something does go wrong. What could be worse than Adam showing up wanting Eve back? Meanwhile, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) continues to fail at being a parent to his future daughter, Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), though in his defense, this time isn’t completely his fault. Plus, forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) has pretty much figured out everything on her own by this point, so who can blame her for struggling with everything she knows about who’s at the wedding and handling it by drinking (way too much)? Plus, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) is still a ghost, still making Amenadiel look a ...
TV SERIES
Parsons Sun

‘Lucifer’s Final Therapy Session Leads to a Major Breakthrough (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 8 “Save the Devil, Save the World.”]. It’s time for Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) final therapy session with Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) — and for everyone to find out about her book (and how she portrays them in it) — as we reach the drama’s final episodes. And just as he makes a decision about his future as God after failing to take the throne all season, his brother, the angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), returns with news that will likely bring down his good mood.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

Animated ‘Lucifer’ Gets a Thumbs Up From Us

Lucifer season 6 is coming in less than a week! And we’re totally fine with that. We aren’t drowning in our emotions or anything. Fine, we are. We can’t even imagine saying goodbye. And perhaps knowing that, Netflix released some animated Lucifer and Chloe pics to make us smile. Yes, you read that right. Animated Lucifer and Chloe.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Billions Season 5B Premiere Recap: Blasts From the Past — Plus, Grade It!

Bobby Axelrod has long been the antihero we hate to love, but love all the same on Showtime’s Billions. So as Axe’s war against smug fellow billionaire Mike Prince continued in Season 5’s back half, which premiered Sunday, we couldn’t help but root for Prince’s demise. In true Billions fashion, this would be no easy feat as Axe and his faithful sidekick Wags tried desperately to find dirt on the elusive megalomaniac.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Chesapeake Shores’: Can Connor Help Mick With His Legal Troubles? (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 5 “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.”] It’s good to have a lawyer in the family if you’re being sued, as Mick O’Brien (Treat Williams) learns in the latest Chesapeake Shores episode. It’s even better that his son, Connor (Andrew Francis), works for the law firm representing the man who wants to use Mick as his scapegoat. As Paul Dilpher (Aurelio Dinunzio) sues Mick, claiming fraud on his part, Connor shares with his father the information he and Abby (Meghan Ory) uncovered: Proof that Dilpher forged his signature on several contracts since they’re dated when Mick was on vacation with the family. Furthermore. Connor suspects, after a tip from paralegal Margaret, his colleagues are going through his desk drawers, including one with a lock. As she points out, he can control what they find. And ...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Wraps Production – See the Cast’s Reactions

The Boys Season 3 is on its way, as the series and its stars have officially announced that the third season has wrapped production. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the show follows a group of vigilantes as they attempt to expose the corruption of superheroes and the powerful corporation that controls them. The series’ Twitter account posted an official wrap video for the new season, featuring several cast members announcing the end of production, including Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Cameron Crovetti, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Antony Starr, Colbie Minifie, and Erin Moriarty. Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021 While the lighthearted video was filled with funny reactions, including Jensen Ackles stating “I’m gonna continue being drunk,” the video ended.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Lost’ Star Matthew Fox to Make TV Return With Peacock’s ‘Last Light’

Lost‘s Matthew Fox is making his TV return with Peacock’s newly-announced series Last Light. The limited drama thriller series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordin Entertainment Group’s Viaplay will also feature Downton Abbey‘s Joanne Froggatt. Based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling book of the same name, Last Light tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that’s been thrown into chaos. Joanne Froggatt in Liar (Credit: Joss Barratt / ©Sundance Channel/ITV/Two Brothers Pictures / Courtesy: Everett Collection) Fox plays petro-chemist Andy Nielsen who knows how dependent the world is on oil. Fearing the fallout that would occur should the supply be disrupted, Andy’s worst imaginings are realized during a business trip to the Middle East. Meanwhile, his daughter is at home in London, and his wife Elena (Froggatt) and young son are in Paris, leaving the family separated.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss, Jesse Lee Soffer Tease Halstead's Answer to 'Upstead' Proposal in the Season 9 Premiere

Chicago P.D. fans won’t have to wait long to find out how Halstead will react to Upton’s surprise proposal in the Season 8 finale. As you’ll recall, Upton popped the big question after a rough day at work, and the scene ended before Halstead could give a verbal answer. Showrunner Rick Eid confirms to TVLine that Halstead will give his response in the Season 9 premiere, airing Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10/9c on NBC. “There’s no doubt Upton loves him, but there’s also quite a lot that played a part emotionally in that proposal — fear and the events of the finale...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Fantasy Island Season 1 Goes Out With a Hell (or Heaven) of a Bang in Finale

Fox’s summer-long stay on Fantasy Island is coming to an end, and its final guest isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) guest stars in Sunday’s season finale (8/7c) as Jasper, a con artist consumed by the uncertainty of whether he’ll go to heaven or hell when he dies. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, he’s got his work cut out for him. Of course, Jasper isn’t the only one whose future remains uncertain, as Fox has yet to officially renew Fantasy Island for a second season. “We’re really high on it and it’s been exciting for us to cross pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told TVLine’s sister site Deadline earlier this month. “We definitely see a potential second season, and it’s something that we’re talking about now. We’re very pleased with the show, and Liz [Craft] and Sarah [Fain] did a very good job.” Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s to come in the Fantasy Island finale, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Demore Barnes Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit: “I Don’t Totally Know Why This Happened”

Reacted to news of his upcoming exit from the long-running series, sharing that he’s both proud of his work, but in the dark about the shift in casting. Barnes and co-star Jamie Gray Hyder, who play Deputy Chief Christian Garland and Officer Kat Tamin, respectively, are departing Law & Order: SVU ahead of its Season 23 premiere next Thursday. Sources tell Deadline that the actors’ exits will be revealed when the series returns.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Unravels the Mystery of Coach Beard in ‘Beard After Hours’ (Recap)

[Warning: The following contains Major spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 9, “Beard After Hours.”] Putting a bottle episode in the second half of a show’s season—right after a key emotional moment or major cliffhanger—is a gutsy move, to say the least. Stranger Things tried it in its sophomore season, to mixed reviews. And now, much in a similar fashion, Ted Lasso is eschewing the main storyline regarding Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) mental health, Richmond’s overall performance, and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam’s (Toheeb Jimoh) budding romance for an hour entirely focused on peeling back the layers of Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt). While the placement of the episode within the season might aggravate some, “Beard After Hours” is a compelling hour of television that illuminates the enigma that is Ted’s coaching pal—and suggests he too struggles with mental health. Here’s how it happens. The entirety of the plotline unfolds after Beard tells Ted ...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
TV SHOWS

