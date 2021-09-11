‘Lucifer’: Amenadiel Gets a Very Unwanted Blast From His Past (Recap)
[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Lucifer Season 6, Episode 6 “A Lot Dirtier Than That.”] “I love … being a cop,” Amenadiel (D.B Woodside) awkwardly says to his training officer, Sonya Harris (Merrin Dungey), at one point. He may be covering for the conversation he’s having with his ghost friend Dan (Kevin Alejandro) — only celestials can see him — but it turns out that’s a statement he and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) must wonder about after the angel runs into the last person he wants to at work. Meanwhile, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) still refuses to believe he left his daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) willingly in the future and decides to make up all the time they lost together with somewhat disastrous results. Some Things Really Need to Change At a crime scene, Amenadiel’s a bit eager to share all his findings — a nosy neighbor could be an eyewitness, there’s a second toothbrush in the.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0