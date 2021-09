DJs D'Lambert + DJ Dek dig deep for a night of the finest funk! Get your dancin' shoes on!. DJs D'Lambert + Ben Summers dig deep for a night of the finest funk!. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO