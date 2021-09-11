CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: It's The Flash vs. The Vampire Diaries as Elite 8 Round Continues— Vote!

By Matt Webb Mitovich
imdb.com
 7 days ago

It’s vampires who feed versus one who speeds. Round 3 of TVLine’s “The Best CW Show Ever” tournament — which is being held in celebration of the network’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18 — continues with an Elite 8 face-off between The Vampire Diaries and The Flash. More from TVLineFlash...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The CW’s Best Show Ever

'The CW's Best Show Ever' Bracket Tournament Is Coming Soon!. The CW‘s logo may be green, but the network is no newbie. In fact, the CBS- and Warner Bros. TV-owned channel soon will be marking 15 years on the air, so TVLine (of course!) thought it a proper time to host one of our first bracket tournaments in a while READ MORE.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Night; MasterChef Dips With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, dipping in the demo week-to-week yet still leading the night in that measure. The final two episodes of House Calls With Dr. Phil did 1.5 mil/0.2 and then 1.3 mil/0.2. Ovre on NBC, America’s Got Talent (6.1 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up with its finale and dominated Wednesday in total viewers. Opening NBC’s night, Family Game Fight (2.3 mil/0.4) was steady. Elsewhere: FOX | MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped with its Season 11 finale. ABC | Press Your Luck (3.6 mil/0.5) was steady, Pyramid (2.9 mil/0.4)...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

'The CW's Best Show Ever' Tournament Begins: Supernatural vs. Batwoman! Nikita vs. Riverdale! — Cast Your Votes

We asked for your votes, and you cast ’em: Now, TVLine’s tournament to decide The CW’s Best Show Ever is officially underway. In honor of the network’s upcoming 15th anniversary (Sept. 18), we’re enlisting your help to crown The CW’s very best show — excluding unscripted series, imports from other countries and/or shows that aired the bulk of their runs on UPN or The WB before The CW’s eventual creation. Earlier this week, you voted for the 32 shows (out of 50 possible options) that ought to score a coveted spot on our bracket. Here are the shows that made the cut (seedings were based on our vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style); click to enlarge: Each day through Wednesday, Sept. 16, we’ll post new polls that will decide the winner of each match-up, until The CW’s Best Show Ever is officially crowned later this month. UPDATE: The below polls are officially closed, with Supernatural and Nikita moving on to the Sweet 16. Click here to vote in our next two match-ups, featuring Legends of Tomorrow vs. Roswell, New Mexico and Jane the Virgin vs. Reign. (VOTE FOR NIKITA VS RIVERDALE) (VOTE FOR SUPERNATURAL VS BATWOMAN)
TV SERIES
TVLine

CW's Best Show Tournament: Legacies vs. Supergirl! Smallville vs. Reaper!

Two Kryptonians, a witch hybrid and the Devil’s minion walk into a bracket tournament…. In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues with two more battles in the round of 32. Next up: Legacies goes toe-to-toe with Supergirl, while Smallville faces off against Reaper.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vampire Diaries#The Flash#The Cw#Vampires#Cw#Morethe Cw
imdb.com

The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament Polls: All American vs. Hart of Dixie! Gossip Girl vs. The Secret Circle!

Four more CW shows have entered the fight for network glory — three series from The CW’s past and one from its present, to be exact. In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues with more battles in the round of 32. Next up: All American faces off against Hart of Dixie, while Gossip Girl is matched up against The Secret Circle.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament Polls: Nancy Drew vs. The Originals! And One Tree Hill vs. Life Unexpected!

Which final two CW shows should move forward into the oh-so-Sweet 16?. In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues with the final two battles in the round of 32. Next up, the Nancy Drew Crew faces off against The Originals, while One Tree Hill is matched up against Life Unexpected. Which two will be the last to qualify for the Sweet 16 round?
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

The CW’s ‘4400’ vs. the Original: How It’s Different, How It’s the Same

Throughout the last century, 4,400 people from marginalized groups vanished. On the same night in 2021, they all reappear. So begins this reboot of USA’s 2004–07 drama, 4400 — told from a Black perspective, which, co-showrunner Ariana Jackson says, addresses “our country’s inability to reckon with its history of white supremacy.”
TV SERIES
E! News

16 Epic Secrets About The Vampire Diaries Revealed

Watch: "The Vampire Diaries" Stars Talk Most Epic Scenes. Dear Diary, can you believe it's been 12 years since The Vampire Diaries premiered?. It feels like just yesterday that we were immediately compelled by the love triangle between Elena (Nina Dobrev), Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), but The CW hit series actually premiered on Sept. 10, 2009, transporting viewers to Mystic Falls.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Fantasy Island Season 1 Goes Out With a Hell (or Heaven) of a Bang in Finale

Fox’s summer-long stay on Fantasy Island is coming to an end, and its final guest isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) guest stars in Sunday’s season finale (8/7c) as Jasper, a con artist consumed by the uncertainty of whether he’ll go to heaven or hell when he dies. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, he’s got his work cut out for him. Of course, Jasper isn’t the only one whose future remains uncertain, as Fox has yet to officially renew Fantasy Island for a second season. “We’re really high on it and it’s been exciting for us to cross pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told TVLine’s sister site Deadline earlier this month. “We definitely see a potential second season, and it’s something that we’re talking about now. We’re very pleased with the show, and Liz [Craft] and Sarah [Fain] did a very good job.” Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s to come in the Fantasy Island finale, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Big Brother Recap: The Final 4 Is Decided After Double Eviction No. 2

For the first time ever, the CBS reality competition staged two back-to-back double evictions this season, with the second one taking place on Thursday’s episode. And this time around, The Cookout was in a much less celebratory mood: After successfully reaching the Final Six with their alliance completely intact, The Cookout had to lose their own members for the first time on Thursday, with at least one female player guaranteed a trip to the jury house.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The 15 Best Simpsons One-Off Characters Ranked

After 32 years on the air, it takes real mettle to appear in only one episode of "The Simpsons" and leave such an impression that the audience never forgets you. And yet, some characters make such a grand contribution to the series, or provoke such a change in one of our beloved regulars, that a single adventure is all we needed to see. In that spirit, we salute those magnificent one-timers who, even with their brief screen time, made an indelible mark on the greatest television show of all time.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Resident’: Miles Fowler Joins Fox Medical Drama As New Series Regular In Season 5

Miles Fowler (Women of the Movement) is set as a new series regular on the upcoming fifth season of Fox’s hit medical drama series The Resident. Fowler will play Trevor, the estranged son of Billie (Jessica Lucas). Trevor is a medicinal chemistry major who has edge and thinks the system is screwed up. He’s hotheaded and passionate. He’s also a genius…for now, perhaps, just a misguided one. Fowler’s casting follows last month’s exit of Emily Vancamp after four seasons as a series regular and female lead. The storyline of her character, Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, is expected to be wrapped up early...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Survivor’ Is Going Back to Basics in Its 41st Season With a Stripped-Down Format and New Fans

The 41st season of “Survivor” was always going to be different. But after COVID and new attention on the show during the pandemic, it’s been reimagined. “The original title two years ago was going to be ‘Dawn of a New Era,’” Jeff Probst, the show’s host and showrunner, recently told Variety. “With everything that was going on, that title wasn’t appropriate — it didn’t fit anymore. But the essence of birthing a new era did.” In the wake of the blowout spring 2020 “Winners at War” season — featuring 20 former champions — Probst was eager to find a new gear. Then...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Carnival Row Season 2 Has Finished Production – Check Out Some Behind The Scenes Photos

Production on season 2 of Amazon Prime's original series "Carnival Row" has concluded, and the official Twitter account celebrated by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos. While the first season showed us a unique dark fantasy world with the potential for rich storytelling, it didn't gain the kind of "Game of Thrones" traction Amazon was probably hoping for. Maybe the series will find its groove in the second season.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Gives the Squad One Final Heist in ‘The Last Day, Part I and II’ (Recap)

[Warning: The following contains Major spoilers for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s series finale, “The Last Day, Part I and II.”] Plenty of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans were bummed when they found out there wouldn’t be another Halloween Heist episode in the show’s final season. But in “The Last Day, Part I and II,” those frowns should turn upside down. There is, indeed, one final heist—it’s just not tied to a specific holiday! And it’s filled with all the hallmarks of those iconic episodes: betrayals, twists, and even a few tearjerker moments. Here’s how it happens. To start, Jake (Andy Samberg) throws one final, “non-holiday-associated” heist to celebrate Holt’s (Andre Braugher) last day. Terry (Terry Crews) says he can’t vie for the crown because of his captain interview, so he’s out. They pick partners, and Holt ends up with Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), who appears as usual via an ...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emily Deschanel to Lead Netflix Thriller Series ‘Devil in Ohio’

Emily Deschanel is set to star in a new Netflix limited series based on the book “Devil in Ohio,” Variety has learned. Deschanel will lead the series, which is based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin and is inspired by a true story. Additional cast members include Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani. In the series, when hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens...
OHIO STATE
prepvolleyball.com

Weekend Rewind: Bluegrass greatness, tidy tournaments, and best week(s) ever?!

The Weekend Rewind is back to recap some of the most notable action from far and wide, and reveal who had the Best Week Ever following an action packed weekend of competition!. You must login to view this article or subscribe to PrepVolleyball.com! Annual subscriptions start at just $1.87/month!. If...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy