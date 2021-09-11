The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: It's The Flash vs. The Vampire Diaries as Elite 8 Round Continues— Vote!

[Warning: The following contains Major spoilers for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s series finale, “The Last Day, Part I and II.”] Plenty of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans were bummed when they found out there wouldn’t be another Halloween Heist episode in the show’s final season. But in “The Last Day, Part I and II,” those frowns should turn upside down. There is, indeed, one final heist—it’s just not tied to a specific holiday! And it’s filled with all the hallmarks of those iconic episodes: betrayals, twists, and even a few tearjerker moments. Here’s how it happens. To start, Jake (Andy Samberg) throws one final, “non-holiday-associated” heist to celebrate Holt’s (Andre Braugher) last day. Terry (Terry Crews) says he can’t vie for the crown because of his captain interview, so he’s out. They pick partners, and Holt ends up with Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), who appears as usual via an ...
