Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung
As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important." Since 2016, the designer—who rose to fame as a Project Runway winner more than a decade ago—has not only included plus-size models in his shows, but has been one of the very few to genuinely highlight and cater to fuller figures in the industry and beyond. As his 40th collection...www.imdb.com
