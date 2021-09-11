CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

How Telfar Clemens Democratized Fashion and Captivated Hollywood's It Girls Along the Way

imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelfar Clemens may be listed as an inspiration for the ultra-exclusive 2021 Met Gala, but one would be hard-pressed to find a high-end designer more accessible than him. Since launching his eponymous brand in 2005, the 36-year-old artist has balanced accessibility with luxury, creating handbags that are sought after by everyday people and A-listers. In fact, people were slightly outraged when Beyoncé was photographed carrying a white medium Telfar bag, affectionately nicknamed the Bushwick Birkin. One person lamented on Twitter, "Beyonce? With a Telfar? Oh it's over. Yall will never get one," while another remarked, "welp. if you haven't ordered a...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Beyoncé Dressed Up Like Barbie in Hot Pink Platform Heels and a Skintight Minidress

Beyoncé dressed up like a real-life Barbie doll last night. But not just any Barbie doll, a Versace Barbie (or shall we say, Bar-bey). While attending husband Jay-Z's 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Saturday night, Bey stepped out in hot pink platform heels, a matching coat that was thrown over a black skintight minidress, and a sparkly pink drawstring bag — all Versace. She even sipped from a bedazzled pink tumbler (similar to J.Lo's) with the fashion house's Medusa logo emblazoned on the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Watch Beyoncé Deliver a Stunning Cover of 'Moon River' to Jay-Z in Tiffany & Co. Film

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's love shines brighter than the Tiffany Diamond in their "About Love" Tiffany & Co. campaign film, which premiered on Monday (Sept. 13). Directed by Emmanuel Adjei, the campaign film starts with Hov typing on a typewriter late at night as he awaits for his love to arrive, who's flying in, the yellow Tiffany Diamond illuminating her golden brown eyes. She remains the apple of Jay's eye throughout the minute-and-a-half clip, as he captures her swoon-worthy rendition of the Oscar- and Grammy-winning 1961 classic "Moon River," which was made famous by Audrey Hepburn in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's, on a Super 8 camera.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Bushwick#Welp
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces. The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.More from WWDPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at SelfridgesFront Row at Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2019Inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Shines in Metallic Floral Gown and Two-Tone Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz is serving fashion inspiration at the 78th Venice Film Festival. For her red carpet appearance, Cruz wore a striking Chanel metallic floral ballgown featuring lace details, a voluminous tulle skirt, and off-the-shoulder silhouette. The Spanish actress partnered her look with a glittering clutch, two-tone pumps encompassing ankle straps, black pointed toes, gray satin uppers and nearly four-inch heels. The actress’ shoe repertoire includes mostly Chanel peep-toe heels and open-toe sandals. Also, she tends to wear elegant looks from high-end designers such as Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz has been a longtime ambassador of the brand Chanel and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
The Independent

Designer claims AOC’s Met Gala dress was inspired by her own design: ‘Look familiar?’

A designer has accused the brand behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “tax the rich” Met Gala dress of using her design.On Monday, the congresswoman sparked controversy after arriving on the red carpet of the annual fashion event in a white strapless gown by Brother Vellies, which featured the slogan emblazoned on the back in red.While the bold look made a statement, The Velvet Bandit, a California-based artist, has since claimed that the print on the gown was inspired by her own work, with the otherwise-anonymous designer calling out Aurora James, the founder of Brother Vellies, on Instagram.“Look familiar? @aoc stepped out at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hollywood Life

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Crop Halter Top In Swarovski Campaign Photo

Model behavior! Lourdes Leon rocks a green crop halter top and jewelry in a new campaign for Swarovski. Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski! The model, 24, and daughter of Madonna stars in a shoot for the jewelry company’s upcoming Collection II campaign, which seeks to “serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations.” See the photo HERE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Venus Williams and Prabal Gurung Brought Cinematic Glamour to the Met Gala

Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris. Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Ella Emhoff Is Fashion's Chicest It Girl at the Met Gala

Ella Emhoff continues to prove she's fashion's newest and chicest It Girl. For the 2021 Met Gala, the up-and-coming model donned a head-to-toe, fire-engine red ensemble designed by Stella McCartney. And it's clear Emhoff prioritizes comfort just as much as capital-F Fashion: she paired the look with sneakers. The stepdaughter...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Turns Heads in a Tiered White Gown & Silver Platforms at San Sebastian Film Festival

Penelope Cruz had all eyes on her today at the 69th annual San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain. Attending the photocall for her upcoming film “Official Competition” this afternoon, the actress took the red carpet by storm in a glowing white dress. The floor-sweeping design included a scoop-neck silhouette, spaghetti straps and a tiered skirt, all tied together with a glittering cinched belt. Hidden underneath the floor-sweeping hem of her gown of the day came a set of towering platform sandals. The metallic silver pair featured a lifted toe and equally tall heel, all secured with double straps across the toe and...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Telfar Brings a Frenetic Press Conference to New York Fashion Week

In lieu of a traditional runway show this season, designer Telfar Clemens—who is never one to follow the pack—decided to host an old-school press conference, where VIP guests and journalists alike were seated and lined up in front of a long, mic’d up table. Taking questions were Clemens and a few of his friends, including the rapper A$AP Ferg, artist Kandis Williams, and choreographer and dancer Jonte’ Moaning.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecut.com

Telfar TV Takes Over New York Fashion Week (and It’s Got Duffles)

At the beginning of this century, high fashion was still about the craft tradition. It was also about image and conquering new global markets, above all, China, but at its core it was still propelled forward by great design and a solid footing in craft. Think of the enormously influential fashion of Alber Elbaz at Lanvin or Nicolas Ghesquière at Balenciaga. Since 2010, however, and the birth of Instagram, that dynamic has changed drastically. Today, things are erupting so quickly that the key measure of a collection’s success is whether it nailed down the moment, because by next season that style or mood will have evaporated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy