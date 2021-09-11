CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Heartfelt Way Queen Elizabeth II Honored the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States with a special tribute at home. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Band of the Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle, her residence since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, performed the U.S. National Anthem. Hundreds of people watched the performance during a special Changing of the Guard ceremony, although the queen herself was not present. After the musicians finished playing, the spectators stood for a minute of silence to honor the almost 3,000 victims of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history. "We're incredibly grateful to the gesture by Her Majesty, the queen," special...

