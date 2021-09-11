The World of ‘Y: The Last Man’ Isn’t a Dream for Yorick Brown

Y: The Last Man, the new dystopian Hulu show based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, begins with a simple set-up: every mammal on Earth who possesses a Y chromosome — in other words, every cisgendered man and boy as well as trans women and some intersex and non-binary people — suddenly, inexplicably begins bleeding from the mouth and then promptly drops dead. In a matter of minutes, more than half of the world’s population is wiped out, and many cis women perish in the ensuing chaos as well; cars crash and planes fall out of the sky as the men who were operating them die, and pretty soon we find our characters living in a post-apocalyptic nightmare where the power grids are failing, rotting corpses are still lying in the streets and food is scarce. And, just when it seems as though mass extinction is inevitable, we learn that one man and his pet monkey (who’s also a male) have mysteriously survived.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO