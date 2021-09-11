The World of ‘Y: The Last Man’ Isn’t a Dream for Yorick Brown
Some men may fleetingly dream of being the only guy left on Earth. In reality, it’s not much fun for New Yorker Yorick Brown, who, after a strange, sudden cataclysm kills billions of people, is the only surviving human with a Y chromosome. “Yorick is the type of person who wanted to be special his entire life, and now suddenly he is,” says Y: The Last Man exec producer Eliza Clark, “but not in a way he wanted to be. He survived, and he doesn’t know why.” The “postapocalyptic dark comedy,” as Clark calls the show, is based on a series of award-winning graphic novels that follow Yorick’s journey, including his travels to the White House, where his congresswoman mother (Diane Lane) has become president. Trying to keep Yorick’s existence hush-hush for his own safety in this chaotic world, she sends him off with a secret.www.imdb.com
