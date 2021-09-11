CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Every Single 9/11 Victim on 20th Anniversary of the Attacks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle are remembering the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years after terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City, the horrific event is still embedded in people's memories. To mark the milestone anniversary of 9/11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex honored the nearly 3,000 victims who tragically died. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the couple blacked out their Archwell website and only displayed the text "In Memoriam: September 11, 2001" on its page with a list of names of those who lost their lives. Additionally, Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, remembered the victims of 9/11 with a special ceremony held...

