Steve Buscemi Recalls Volunteering at Ground Zero on 9/11 and the Ptsd That Followed

 7 days ago

After the deadly terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, actor and former New York City firefighter Steve Buscemi headed over to his old firehouse to aid in the rescue efforts at Ground Zero. Like many witnesses, what he saw at the site still haunts him, 20 years later. The 63-year-old Boardwalk Empire and Reservoir Dogs star was a member of Engine Company No. 55 in Manhattan's Little Italy neighborhood from 1980 to 1984. On Sept. 11, 2001, five of its six men on duty died when the twin towers collapsed and crushed their fire truck, according to The New York Times. Speaking on an episode of Marc Maron's Wtf podcast, released on Thursday, Sept. 9, Buscemi said that on the day...

