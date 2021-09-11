CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Reveals How Lyme Disease Battle Impacts Her Daily Life

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan isn't letting her Lyme Disease diagnosis stop her from living her best life. The former Bachelor contestant—who competed on Peter Weber's season in 2020 and went through a very public breakup with him after less than a year of dating—appears to have officially moved on from their romance. Plus, it seems Kelley is soaking up every opportunity coming her way, as she took New York Fashion Week by storm on Thursday, Sept. 9. While attending the Revolve Gallery Nyfw Presentation, the reality TV star shared an update on her recent Lyme Disease diagnosis and whether or not she's enjoying her single status in an exclusive interview...

