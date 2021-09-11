Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Reveals How Lyme Disease Battle Impacts Her Daily Life

Shannen Doherty has given fans an update on her stage 4 cancer battle, saying that she believes it's important for her to be open about what it's like living with the illness. "I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," The actress said, per People. She later added, "My husband [Kurt Iswarienko] says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

